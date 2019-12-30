Win $20,000 in VISA Gift Cards in Rotary raffle

With the emphasis on fun and excitement, members of the Rotary Club of Kerrville are finalizing plans for “Super Ball 2020 - A Tailgate Party With a Las Vegas Flair,” which will be held Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.

The highlight of the event will feature a raffle drawing that will make one person very happy after receiving $20,000 in VISA gift cards, as well as the chance at more than $3,500 in additional prizes.

The raffle drawing will be held on the night of the event for one lucky winner to receive a grand prize of $20,000 in VISA gift cards, a custom Jill Reno ring valued at $2,346, a $1,000 Ashley HomeStore gift card or a $500 H-E-B gift card. Raffle tickets are $100 each and only 600 have been printed.

“The last time we held this raffle, it was so rewarding to notify and present the winner with her prize,” Prout said. “She was so deserving and appreciative.”

To purchase rafflet tickets, contact Prout at 739-8505 or any Rotarian.

Prout said Rotarians are working hard selling raffle tickets, signing up corporate table sponsors and planning a premier event for their guests.

“This is our sixth year to host Super Ball,” Committee Chair Tammy Prout said. “It has evolved over the years to become a truly unique event, intended to entertain our guests while raising funds for our many service projects.”

Super Ball is geared toward a sports theme and attendees are encouraged to support their favorite sports team by wearing team jerseys or T-shirts.

“A few years ago we added food trucks to the event and that has been one of the most successful changes that we’ve made,” Prout said. “The food choices range from gourmet seafood to Mexican egg rolls. This year Food Committee Chair Kellie Early has added a vendor who will make an eight-foot pizza on site.”

Keeping with the tailgate party theme, guests will be invited to participate in a Cornhole tournament, compete in a basketball shooting contest and other activities for the chance to win valuable gift cards.

“We’ve stepped up our game this year and have added Las Vegas gaming tables,” Prout said. “Our guests can play black jack, craps or roulette for a chance to win prizes as well.”

Super Ball has also become an opportunity for the Rotary Club of Kerrville to promote patriotism and honor veterans and first responders.

“While our event is held the night before Super Bowl, it is not football-specific and does not celebate the NFL,” Prout said. “We have a posting of the colors, sing the national anthem and recognize our military veterans and first responders to open the event.”

The only fundraiser for the club, proceeds are used to fund the many service projects adopted by the Rotary Club of Kerrville.

Some of those projects include $25,000 in college and vocational scholarships to local students, a water safety project entitled “Josh the Otter” given to local elementary schools, Rise Against Hunger initiative and a Labor Day Walk-A-Fun, in addition to host of support to local schools and organizations.

“One of our newest efforts includes keeping the food pantry at the Hill Country Veterans Center filled,” said Super Ball Commitee Co-chair Stephanie Skrumeda. “We have learned that veterans are more apt to ask for help from other veterans than community organizations, so we make sure to help keep the pantry full for those who need it.”

Committee members are currently working with local businesses to secure corporate table sponsorships. Individual tickets are available for $100.

To become a corporate sponsor, contact Prout at (830) 739-8505, Robin Miears at (830) 377-4819, Skrumeda at (830) 370-5789 or Kim Clarkson at (210) 913-2626.