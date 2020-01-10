Blackburn to seek re-election as mayor

Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn has announced his intentions to seek re-election in the City of Kerrville’s Municipal Election to be held in May.

Blackburn was elected to office in May of 2018 and recently issued the following statement:

“Serving as mayor of Kerrville since May of 2018 has been an honor and a privilege.

Seeing projects move forward that build a stronger community is exciting. When big problems are tackled, it spells fulfillment.

And when the City Council recognizes individuals and groups who are making a real difference, it serves as an example to all of us.

When the City budget is developed and you see how ably it covers law enforcement, streets and paving, Parks and Recreation, the Library, and more, you recognize how comprehensive are the services the City offers while not raising taxes for ten years.

For these reasons and more, I am running for a second two year term as the mayor of Kerrville. For thirty-five years, I have served this community in a variety of way, and this service as mayor is a strategic and important way to continue service that builds a stronger and ultimately safer community.”

Blackburn grew up in San Angelo and attended his first year of college there before transferring to Baylor University. At Baylor, he met Deana Mattingly, and they have been married for 51 years.

He attended seminaries in Fort Worth and Louisville, Kent.,and did his postdoctoral study at Oxford University in England.

Bill and Deana have two children, Cara and Carter. Cara and her husband, Micah, and their six children live in Hewitt, Texas. Carter and his wife, Karen, have two children and live in Austin.

Blackburn pastored churches in Kentucky and Kerrville. He was the founder of Partners in Ministry, which put collaborations together to address the needs of children, youth, and those in poverty in Kerr County.