County OKs completion certificate

Kerr County Commissioners met last week and approved a Certificate of Completion related to the Center Point Wastewater Project, in addition to a Hanukah ceremony on the courthouse grounds, and participation in the “Believe Campaign” by Zack Reyna to collect Santa letters by Dec. 2.

They also voted to accept a donation from the Kerrville South CAG to help pay for a “dynamic” (changeable message) warning sign for placement around the county.

Colonia grant

Commissioners approved unanimously a “Certification of Construction Completion” for the 2015 Colonia Development Grant 37215045 for first-time wastewater connections in Center Point and Westwood.

Commissioners said there was a walk-through on Nov. 6, certifying 54 new connections and demolition of 54 old septic systems. And there was a “retainage” of $47,944 out of the original grant.

Cesar Acosta from GrantWorks told commissioners this grant had been extended for 12 months from Dec. 31, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2020.

“This is the largest such project in the country at this time,” Acosta told them.

CAG donation toward

dynamic sign

Commissioners voted 5-0 to accept a donation check from the Kerrville South Community Action Group (CAG) to the county’s Road and Bridge Department as part of the price of a “dynamic sign” for use alongside county roads.

Commissioner Harley Belew said he’d been having discussions with that CAG group about trying warning signs that could tell drivers to reduce their speed on some roads including Ranchero Road, and this CAG group volunteered to pay part of the cost of such a sign.

It would be used as a mobile safety sign, on which the message could be changed as needed.

Jim Arquette, CAG president, said his group had collected money from residents/members and he had a check for $8,000 to sign over to the county.

Annual Menorah Lighting

Greg Bitkower, president of the Jewish Community of the Hill Country, asked county commissioners for permission to hold the congregation’s third annual Menorah Lighting on the courthouse lawn to celebrate Hanukah.

Bitkower told commissioners they want to hold the annual religious holiday celebration on Dec. 20 for an hour starting at 6 p.m.

The group will erect a solar-powered Hanukah Menorah on the front lawn (so no electricity is needed), to stand in that area for the traditional days of the religious holiday.

‘Believe Campaign,’ Zack Reyna

Zackery Reyna is a Tivy High School student in Kerrville who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain aneurysm 2007. He was granted his wish in 2010 through the Make a Wish Foundation, to ride a roller coaster ride; an since then continues to outlive his initial diagnosis.

Reyna wants to pay it forward by helping fulfill the wishes of other youngsters just like him, and seven years ago started a “Letters to Santa Campaign.” For every letter written to Santa and delivered to Macy’s in San Antonio, Macy’s will donate $1 to the same Make a Wish Foundation that granted Zack’s wish in 2010.

Some years, Macy’s increased their donation by matching their $1 for each letter to $2 for each letter.

Last year Zack collected, with the help of the Kerr County community, more than 110,000 letters from area residents, both children and adults. He’d like to collect as many or more letters this year.

He will collect all the letters written to Santa on Dec. 3-4, and then personally deliver them to Macy’s on Dec. 6 in San Antonio.

After the Kerr County Commissioners’ vote of approval on Nov. 12, a decorated box for the letters was to be placed in the courthouse, probably in the first floor main hallway. A sample single-page template is being provided in the county departments, but almost any form of a stamped and addressed Santa letter will be collected.

The Make-a-Wish Foundation grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions, to enrich their human experience with hope, strength and joy.

Revised airport budget

Commissioners approved a revised airport budget for FY2019-20 that takes into account, among other changes, the recently added funds from the city and county to be applied at the airport on T-hangars and other master plan projects.

Commissioners also voted unanimously to award a contract for roof repairs (shingles replacement) for the “brown hangar” at the airport.

Hill Country Archeological

Association

Terry Farley of the Hill Country Archeological Association, a 501(c)3 organization, requested county approval to receive a reduced rate for rental of the Union Church building, for use during an archeological conference to be held in Kerrville.

Terry Farley told commissioners that in the summer of 2020, the local group will host a state meeting here, and they expect about 600 people to attend and participate in activities in “this archeologically rich area of Texas.”

Commissioners approved the request for a reduced rate, which is 50 percent of the usual rental fee.

Contracts, service organizations

Commissioners unanimously approved contracts with the area organizations of K-Star. Dietert Center, Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), the Kerr Economic Development Corporation, Families & Literacy, and the San Antonio Food Bank slightly farther away.

The county’s contributions to each of those entities was part of the approved FY20 county budget; and the County Judge was authorized to sign the paperwork.

Visitors input

The only topic raised in the visitors’ input section was continuing questions and opinions from Jim Sandy about county commissioners’ recent actions related to operation of the Animal Services Department.

He said commissioners lacked transparency on Oct. 15 when they voted to change the hours at the facility and based his opinion on the court’s own PR later as directed to Reagan Givens, director of the animal facility.

Sandy said their decision lacked adequate detail, and people were shocked and angered, which led to a “loss of public trust.”

Stephen King briefly spoke on the same topic, saying he agreed with Sandy’s comments.

Commissioners discussed adopting their official court procedures and the court orders to back them up. This is a multi-page document with detailed rules and “how to’s” for court procedures, including about one full single-spaced page on “public comment,” a three-minute limit on citizen remarks, and many other situations.

Shelley Sandy asked County Judge Robert Kelly if these rules are to be applied in all situations, including the “workshop” format held Saturday on the same Animal Services questions. He said yes.

She also asked for clarification on a time limit for invited “speakers” or “experts,” as compared to citizens’ comments.

Kelly told the audience that the court has been operating under these same overall rules for a long time, and at this meeting were mainly checking to match up some numbered court orders with the wording in the procedures list.

This meeting started late, about 10:20 a.m., on the Tuesday after the Monday Veterans’s Day holiday, because of the icy winter storm the evening and night before.