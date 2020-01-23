Persevering through ‘Mercy’ and faith

Area victims of human trafficking are finding their way to a treatment and rehabilitation program in Kerr County, Mercy Gate Ministries and the Magdalene House.

Their 12-month plan (titled “The Journey”) offers a curriculum, as well as medical and psychological care on a case-by-case basis, provided in a compassionate, Christian “home environment,” where the emphasis is on healing and developing healthy relationships with themselves, others and God.

Karla Solomon, a human trafficking survivor herself, is the “outreach specialist” in the Magdalene House program under Mercy Gate Ministries, with Cross Kingdom Church in Ingram.

It is the goal of this program to assist and support human trafficking survivors on their journeys to wholeness and freedom from painful, destructive lifestyles. This support allows them to discover the joy and purpose for which each of them was created, according to Chae Spencer, executive director of the program.

Solomon describes her day-to-day work with this program as “going back into the fire and pulling other survivors out.”

Her work and outreach has brought her state-level attention; and she now is part of the Texas Governor’s “Survivor Panel” working with the state’s First Lady, to provide “survivor-informed trauma information.”

Kerr County’s “Mercy Gate Ministries” was formed in October 2017, assisted by a couple foundations. And they acquired the older Magdalene House home as a site to establish and continue their chosen work.

Spencer said, for now, they can accommodate four ladies in the home at one time. Their program works with the ladies alone, but not with their children. The children must reside elsewhere.

There is a house manager living on site at all times.

So far, some victims found out about Solomon, and contacted her. They have received letters from women in prison or Kerr County Jail, who’ve ranged in age from youth to 56 years old. Kerr County is “home” for victims of trafficking, prostitution, addiction and sexual abuse, they said. And family members may talk to Spencer because they’ve seen something in a family member.

There are “red flags” according to Solomon; and she and Spencer are working on a pamphlet they can distribute to educate the public. Sometimes it starts with a young girl being urged to be a part of a pornographic film, they said.

Solomon said her abuser forcibly taught her never to make eye contact with anyone; and she always walked with her head down, while he was always following behind her.

Mercy Gate program

Spencer said there are multiple parts to their program once a woman is admitted – rescue and restoration, provided in the Magdalene House, no cell phones allowed; and training and equipping each survivor by working with other agencies such as Christian Women’s Job Corps and CASA locally, and other state agencies.

Solomon said part of her work is to present her “story” about her experiences when she was a child and young woman, as she did recently for a Noon Rotary program; and how she overcame that “bondage” in her own life.

In the 12-month program, the introductory phase usually lasts three to six weeks, during which the staff assesses the new resident psychologically and medically. They said many victims require medical treatment, often for sexually transmitted diseases and sometimes for physical injuries.

During assessment, each victim/survivor’s program going forward is tailored for individual needs. They learn about God and boundaries and how to recover from shame, fear, abandonment and guilt, Spencer said, all parts of their former “bondage.”

In the second phase, Spencer and Solomon work to enter each victim into the Christian Women’s Job Corps program for a 12-week cycle.

“Once they graduate from CWJC, and get a job, they can stay in Magdalene House and 80 percent of their pay from their job goes into a savings account,” Solomon said. “The goal for that money could be to make a down payment on a car and have enough money to get a separate home, and/or to reunite with their family and children.”

This happens while they’re in a home with relationships with others that helps them heal.

As a profile of who human trafficking victims/survivors are, Solomon said in the United States the average age of the girls is 13 years old; “and sometimes it’s family controlling them.”

Spencer said she’s been ministering in this work about 12 years and knew about a mother here who was trafficking her daughter while the girl attended Ingram Middle School.

“Now people and agencies know more about what to look for,” Spencer said.

She and Solomon said human trafficking is now defined as someone profiting from force, fraud and coercion to gain something. The duo said any place drugs are found, trafficking is, too. Spencer said young girls often start by being molested.

They said when they’ve had local meetings and seminars with people and agencies ranging from law enforcement and courts to assessments to shelter, everyone represented on their meeting agendas has some piece of the symptoms or responsibility.

Solomon said for their ladies – and for herself – the Magdalene House program is the first time they’ve had real safety.

“These girls went through hell and now can live without condemnation and judgment. That was a turning point for me, too,” she said.

She said she personally came out of that life with multiple STDs, broken ribs and other injuries that took time to physically heal.

“I describe it as the same kind of trauma as a combat veteran gets, and it doesn’t stop. When I went back to my husband and kids, I hid in the house for months. I had unspeakable memories, and just wanted them to stop,” Solomon said.

She credits Spencer with her very life, saying as a victim/survivor, Solomon had attempted suicide by taking multiple pills. And Spencer felt pushed by God to immediately call Solomon to check on her.

Solomon said her first thought was, “What does she want?”

And Spencer asked Solomon, “What did you do?”

“I ‘fessed up right away,” Solomon said, and that started the survivor’s road back. She said she still gets bad memories even today, out of the past; and calls Spencer “when all this **** comes up.”

Program

In their program outline, it begins with orientation, intake and foundation (Jeremiah 29:11), generally requiring several weeks. All phases have a base in 12-step meetings, weekly church services, monthly evaluations and community service projects.

Phase I (Psalm 34:17-19) after intake includes making amends, reconciliation of healthy relationships and addressing addictions, including recovery meetings.

Phase II (Ephesians 2:10) focuses on skill-building, attending CWJC and personalized training on-site to enter the job market.

Phase III (Isaiah 61:4) focuses on restoration, rebuilding while retaining and continuing the work from the first two phases, and working at a job. This generally lasts about three months.

Phase IV (2 Corinthians 5:17) has the women beginning to use their new skills to work in the real world while still living at Magdalene House, usually about another three months.

Alumni continue to have monthly calls from the staff as the women transition into independent living.

Contact information

Mercy Gate Ministries at the Ingram church oversees this program at Magdalene House. There is a 12-member board of directors. The program has a website, www.mercygateministries.com.

Spencer and Solomon want to do dinners, on a small scale to share their vision and talk to possible donors. Operation of Magdalene House is the most costly part.