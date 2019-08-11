Milner named ‘Educator of the Year’ by ATPE

Donald John Milner, a counselor with Tivy High School in the Kerrville Independent School District, was recently honored with the Charles Pickitt Special Services Educator of the Year Award by the Association of Texas Professional Educators at the 2019 ATPE Summit held at the Marriott Marquis in Houston.

“ATPE is proud to recognize outstanding educators in Texas,” said Shannon Holmes, Ed.D, ATPE executive director. “The educators honored this year were selected because of their dedication to giving our children the highest quality of education and for inspiring the next generation of educators.”

The Charles Pickitt Educator of the Year Awards annually recognize ATPE members who demonstrate exceptional or innovative capabilities in their respective educational fields. This year’s winners each received a $5,000 prize along with their awards.

Milner, an ATPE member since 1996, was honored on stage at the 2019 ATPE Summit Awards Luncheon, which saw hundreds of educators gather to celebrate the achievements of public school employees from across Texas. With nearly 100,000 members statewide, ATPE is the largest educators’ association in the state and serves as a major voice for public education.

In addition to recognizing outstanding members and educators, ATPE leaders and members from each of the association’s 20 regions attend the ATPE Summit each year in order to vote on a variety of new initiatives for the association, elect and formally induct new state officers, and train new volunteers.

Attendees also had the opportunity to earn hours of continuing professional education credit, collaborate with fellow educators on a variety of initiatives and gain new insights into the state of public education in Texas from ATPE’s experienced staff of experts.

