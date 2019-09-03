New playground sets rising in 2 county parks

Children visiting two Kerr County parks with their families or on field trips will have the opportunity to play on new, brightly colored playground equipment.

Kerr County Commissioners have worked with a variety of product and services sources to provide new like-designed playground installations Flat Rock Park and in Center Point’s Lions Park.

The two sets of equipment are designed from the same set of parts, but the Flat Rock Park set is painted in Tivy High School colors of blue and gold, including the canopy.

Commissioner Tom Moser, county liaison for the parks, said they tried to get the set being installed in Center Point in the Center Point ISD colors, but the closest they could order is painted in black and bright yellow.

Each set has three slides, a raised center platform with a built-in “game” or two, and ladders, topped by a four-part “sail” as a canopy for shade.

And each of those two sets will also have a swing set nearby.

Moser said the plan for the Center Point park, including playground equipment, was established about five years ago when citizen Tom Collins prepared a master plan for that park and presented it to the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court.

“Part of that plan was implemented – the volleyball court – for which Martin Marietta, the local construction material firm, donated about $18,000 of sand,” Moser said.

He said the county afterwards also sold a lot across the river from the Lions Park for $100,000.

“This helped, indirectly, fund the playground purchase for $50,000. And now for this new equipment, Martin Marietta also is donating 50 tons of sand. The playground equipment at both parks will be surrounded by sand,” Moser said.

When these plans started, the Commissioners’ Court appointed a committee comprised of Kerr County Attorney Heather Stebbins, who has small children; Collins; Shane Evans, county Maintenance Department supervisor; and Moser to see what the possibilities were.

At that time, Moser and Stebbins also said they would get some advice from the staff of the City of Kerrville’s Parks & Recreation Department.

“This equipment from Superior Products based in Carrollton, Ga., was recommended to the court by the committee,” Moser said.

It was ordered approximately two months ago, to be paid for out of earmarked budgeted park funds; and was delivered to the Show Barn at the Hill Country Youth Event Center about two weeks ago.

All the pieces, mostly still in their packaging, were laid out on the floor and inventoried to make sure everything was there to put up each set.

“There are probably 150,000 bolts in all of this,” Moser said, as he worked on the mostly volunteer installation crew when they started at Flat Rock Park in mid-August.

At Flat Rock Park, they picked a level site inside the loop road, under some trees for the most shade, and near a concrete picnic table.

Moser said in a previous county meeting that they also checked the floodplain maps, and the site is just at the edge of the official “floodway.”

Moser said he discussed with the rest of the crew the probability of closing that one road section to vehicle traffic, for the safety of the children playing on the equipment, and putting up a post and cable “fence” with openings to walk through.

Frank Bartlett was “supervisor” for the crew. He works for Superior and lives in the Hill Country.

He came to Kerrville to oversee the installation, since he was that close, but everyone helped with the “heavy lifting.”

Bartlett had all the packets of nuts, bolts and screws laid out in the bed of his pickup truck and the multi-page instructions.

“All the products from the company are considered ‘special orders.’ All our customer have specific requests and larger budgets than most individual homeowners would consider for their backyards,” Bartlett said.

Moser got his grandson Taylor Moser to take part in the installation crew, and two Maintenance Department staff came with Evans - and a Bobcat and a concrete mixer - to be part of the crew and equipment. They included Jorge Zambrano and Mike Grinstead.

That first day, they bolted together the many blue and gold pieces and used their combined lifting to get the center platform erect; then lifted the slide sections into place at the necessary angles while one person applied the bolts and screws to attach each one to the center assembly at the top.

An extension on the Bobcat drilled the holes in the ground that had to be filled with “ReadyMix” to secure the whole interconnected set into the ground.

The same process was planned for the installation at Lions Park in Center Point.

Now on weekends and holidays and for special events, each county park will have a bright new entertaining place where youngsters can play.