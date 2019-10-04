Tele-Medicine aids on-site treatment for PRMC patients

“Tele-Infectious” diagnoses and processes came to Peterson Regional Medical Center in June, and the health care facility now has three “robotic” camera and computer assemblies on carts.

One is in the main hospital and another is in the Ambulatory Care Center in the Wound Care section. The third is in the Emergency Room.

These provide long-distance, computer-connected visits with physicians, experts in illnesses and diseases who provide added diagnoses or more help than the PRMC staff can provide.

And this long-distance aid can keep patients from having to physically travel outside Kerrville for that added help.

Kelli Griffith, assistant director of the pharmacy; and Pam Burton, infection preventionist, said some patients literally are unable to travel to San Antonio or elsewhere to have personal appointments with such specialists.

And sometimes patients come into the hospital facilities with a complicated disease, or a disease with a “bug” that needs to be identified to be treated.

That can include abscesses, and bone infections sometimes seen in diabetic patients.

Sepsis is the body’s exaggerated response to an infection, they said.

Oh, the robots have been named – Bug-E in the main hospital and Wall-E in the ACC.

So far the PRMC administration has set up agreements to use the services of four specialists using the new electronic communication.

The wounds and diseases they are available to consult in include:

• Cellulitis and abscess;

• Osteomyelitis;

• Complicated UTI plus or minus bacteremia;

• Intraabdominal abscess;

• Meningitis / encephalitis;

• Fever of unknown origin;

• Sepsis with bacteremia;

• Pneumonia with or without bacteremia;

• HIV;

• Fungemia (fungal infection);

• Multidrug resistant organisms on a culture;

• Antibiotic selection route of administration and duration of therapy.

Peterson Health is offering this service – consultation extended by electronics – between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on all seven days per week.

Hospital staff has been instructed to check the “Call Calendar” for the direct phone number for the covering Infectious Disease physician, to make contact.

Burton said the aim of all this technology is to treat patients with the right drug, at the right dose, with the right frequency, and for the right duration.

“Shorter is sometimes better,” Burton said.

The hospital already had two existing tele-medicine stations, for stroke victims and possible psych patients.

Those specialties are the three big critical shortages in the physician supply here, according to Griffith and Burton.

Griffith also is a member of the hospital’s anti-microbial committee.

They said when one of these robots is used, the local doctor dials in to the long-distance physician.

The computer screen on the robot completes the connection; and the connected camera can make the size of the image on the screen to be physically life-size.

Griffith said the distant doctor also can manipulate the camera on top to different angles, depending on what needs to be examined.

“The diagnosis and treatment happens just as if that doctor was at the bedside,” Griffith said.

The doctor on the other end also has access to PRMC’s computerized records for added information.

Another connection on the robot operates as a stethoscope and magnifies the sounds of the heart and/or lungs through the stethoscope connection to the physician on the other end.

Griffith and Burton said all of their connecting specialists are in the United States so far; and this high-tech connection allows a distant doctor to share his or her skills with patients and their doctors in Kerrville.

Burton has a family connection to the use of this technology, saying her grandson uses this electronic consultation to get his own check-ups.

The nurses said with HIV, there are multiple options for treatment, but the patients cannot tolerate any one or two of them for very long.

The physicians who are contacts for this service all have been trained in the use of such robots, they said, so it’s not uncomfortable for the patient.

They have taken the robot to hospital staff meetings; and one infectious disease expert has been connected into antibiotics meetings here.

Griffith and Burton agreed their robots and long-distant doctors are used in the care of about 10 percent of their in-patient census during the spring and summer. But Burton said she expects that frequency of use to increase in the fall and winter, “when there are more ‘bugs’ around, like with flu.”

They said there was some apprehension at the beginning, sometimes because the staff is so focused on the computers and may have their backs to the patient. But the doctor on the computer screen is very focused on the patient.

Griffith and Burton said another advantage of the robotic connection is that the robot can provide what they called a “rapid viral panel” of test results to identify for the staff the patient’s “Virals” versus their “Bacteria.”

“It’s really amazing to have this service and specialties,” Griffith said; and Burton added, “Some patients literally can’t get to San Antonio.”