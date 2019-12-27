Hathaway starting his second century

William “Bill” Hathaway of Kerr County may be turning 101 on Dec. 28 and starting his second century, but he says he still has new plans ahead.

He wants to write a book about his life.

He was born Dec. 28, 1918 in Little Rock, Ark., into a family with an older sister, and later was joined by a younger sister.

“My grandmothers all lived to 100 years old,” he said last week. “My mother died when she was 95, while I was working in Houston and California.”

Asked about Christmases he remembers, Hathway – and son James whose birthday is Dec. 29 - just laughed out loud. With two of them having birthdays practically right on Christmas, the multiple celebrations got folded into one, for years.

After his childhood and teen years in Arkansas, Hathaway attended the University of Arkansas.

“I lived in Arkansas all through those years until I went to M.I.T.,” he said. “A neighbor’s son would visit and he became an assistant professor at M.I.T. Our mothers were good friends and they ‘schemed up’ to connect us.”

Hathaway said that young man left Arkansas for Massachusetts when Hathaway was 12 years old, but before he left, he told Hathaway, “Make good grades; behave yourself; and when you graduate, send me your transcript and write me a letter.”

Hathaway remembered; and after he graduated from University of Arkansas, he sent his transcript to his friend at M.I.T.

And he got a path into graduate school there with his friend’s recommendation.

“Sometimes when you need breaks, they happen,” Hathaway said.

He has some advice to pass on, based on his long life.

“I never smoked or drank. And I would tell people, and still do, ‘Never tell a lie.’ It gives you tremendous power and benefitted me greatly,” Hathaway said.

Hathaway’s father, in Bill’s young adult years, worked for the railroad and could get passes for his family to travel anywhere, he said, which had a direct influence on Bill’s love life.

“I had an uncle and cousin in San Angelo, Texas; and I’d go there on the train to visit. The family across the street had three girls; and I started going with the middle girl out there, Marian.”

He said it turned into an even more long-distance relationship when he went north to M.I.T. in Boston.

He still remembers the college had about 4,000 students then, and in the winters he could walk across the river there on the ice.

“After I left Boston, I said I’d never go back north,” Hathaway said.

Back to his romance, he said, “San Angelo in World War II had lots of soldiers stationed there, and she had to fight them off.”

As a graduate student, he got a summer job at an off-coast oil refinery, and when he returned to M.I.T., he was advised to apply for their doctoral program, something new in World War II when jets and turbine-driven airplane engines were just being developed.

Again, he got one of those lucky breaks, and was accepted.

“The new program was to study one of the first jet engines, using engine parts sent to M.I.T. from Britain. And the university and the English paid the $10,000 cost for the parts, plus a $300 per month stipend for me!

“With that kind of money, I could start thinking about getting married. So I wrote to Marian, and asked her if she was still interested in marrying me. And she said, ‘When can you get here?’”

They were married in San Angelo during World War II, and the newly-weds returned to Boston by train.

He went to work on his jet engine research, in a facility with a large workroom, mainly at night. “My research included testing the engine flames zipping by at supersonic speed, by using medical needles to sample it,” he said.

His wife worked, too, at a daytime job, he said, so he did the shopping for the two and a half years they were there.

“While I was at M.I.T., they asked me to report to the ‘Manhattan Project’ in Tennessee,” Hathaway said, “but I already had a job waiting at Baton Rouge in the oil business. So I by-passed that other project.”

He said he worked for years for the Fluor Corporation, and became a vice president over quality control.

“Again, that ‘never tell a lie’ worked out well. The engineers and construction people in the oil business knew I always told the truth about everything,” Hathaway said. “I traveled quite a bit, but I eventually got to delegate that to others.”

He retired in 1984.

Hathaway has five sons, William Jr., John who became an attorney in the oil business; Stuart, also in the oil business; David, and James.

“I got jobs for them,” Hathaway chuckled.

Settling in Texas

Hathaway said during his working years, the family took vacations once a year, and he always planned the places they went.

“We had relatives who retired here (in Kerrville) and they helped us by looking around for a ranch we could buy. And my brother-in-law called about this possible 75 acres south of Kerrville,” he said. “We bought it in 1975, on the advice of one of our sons who came out here to look it over.”

It’s on a bluff between the Guadalupe River and what’s now State Highway 173, and had large oak trees on the acreage and a creek through the middle of it. While they call it a ranch and it has a barn, they’ve only had other people’s horses on it at temporary times, no other livestock except the deer. But they used to grow hay.

Through the years, son Stuart got seven acres of it, on the creek, and built a house. David lived on the ranch, too. Hathaway said Bill Jr. and his wife also moved to the Kerrville area from California.

Marian Hathaway died in an auto accident about 1953, he said; and he met his second wife Janice in 1955 at an adult “singles” group.

Now at family reunions and Christmases, the extended family includes four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and two more on the way.

“One grandson is a ‘big shot’ in the Pixar company. And now one of my great-grandchildren is named Hathaway, too.”

Janice died in August, 2019.

Along with the nurses and caregivers from R & B Caregiving Angels and Peterson Hospice, Hathaway said son James takes care of him now, while they still live in the main house on the ranch.

The caregivers from Peterson Hospice have been part of Hathaway’s daily life for about a year.

“He is an amazing example of the importance of hospice care, and misnomer that if you go on hospice, you will not live a long and happy life,” his regular caregivers said, adding they are inspired by his hope, health and attitude.