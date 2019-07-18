CVB reports on tourism benefits, needs

Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau chief Charlie McIlvain offered the annual report to Kerrville City Council and staff members last week, touting the benefits of the CVB’s work; and ended by listing the service’s proposed FY20 budget with an increase to a total $998,118 to meet the challenges and opportunities in the coming fiscal year.

The annual report on July 9 was the program at a luncheon at the Inn of the Hills, hosted by the CVB staff; and ended with questions and discussion on some points.

The CVB’s responsibilities include creating awareness for Kerrville; attracting leisure visitors and convention delegates; operating the Visitors Center seven days a week and the Caillloux Theater box office; administering the city’s Arts Council; and managing the Kerrville Sports Commission.

He also listed “helping to increase the product mix” for instance the craft agricultural industry with Christmas lighting activities, new attractions and events, and lobbying for the conference center McIlvain considers necessary here for increased tourism.

The CVB is funded through the 13-percent hotel occupancy tax for each hotel stay, of which the city gets 7 percent, and the state, which got 6 percent previously, will by legislative change be rebating that also to the city.

The CVB budget is 11 percent to operation of the visitors center; 61 percent to advertising, sales and promotion; and 28 percent for administration. McIlvain said they would never spend more than 30 percent on administration.

Ad placements and partnerships cover 10 target “markets – consumer/leisure; children’s camps; RV market; motorcycle market; agricultural organizations; corporate and association meeting planners; niche groups; tour operators and group leaders; sports market and festivals and special events.

They divide their advertising dollars among print media, 43 percent; television, 35 percent; and digital media, 22 percent.

He listed 12 print publications from Texas Monthly and Texas Highways to more specialized or localized magazines; and showed examples of some of the published ads. Several use the theme “Retreat – Relax – Recreate” or “Retreat … Relax in Kerrville.”

Under the City Arts Promotional Contract, the CVB creates, books and produces ads for 11 member organizations, handles billing and accounting; and the advertisers get a CVB volume discount. Again he showed examples of specific market ads including conventions, special events and sports marketing.

The Sports Commission is new, implemented in September 2018 to promote existing sports organizations; chase opportunities to host added sporting events; and increase sports tourism as an economic generator for Kerrville.

The CVB market research is generally either purchased, a co-op with other services, or done in-house.

Social media platforms used include Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram (the four with most current followers), plus blogs, LinkedIn, and many websites.

They have paid ad projects on social media for four events and track the responses for each.

For TV, McIvain noted ads for the County Fair, Christmas activities, the Chalk Festival, Memorial Day and general leisure market, ranging in length from 15 seconds to one minute.

While they maximize their “markets” by using a cluster of 32 targeted TV networks that reach 11 Texas markets in one single buy, mainly up and down Interstate 35 border to border, he said TV is expensive. One advantage is, free “public service announcements” play on TV when Kerrville ads are used to fill otherwise empty broadcasting slots, sometimes at odd times and on wider-spread stations.

Counting their results includes tracking visitors’ responses saying where exactly they heard about Kerrville and whether they are first-timers, visited points of interest here, on what days of the week (Monday through Thursday is especially gratifying, he said, as opposed to weekends), and if they are staying in hotels or RV parks.

Direct sales activities

CVB staff makes sales calls to some offices and at some industry marketplace meetings, mainly in Texas’ large cities) and follow-up calls.

McIlvain noted 49 conferences booked this fiscal year as a result. Then staff assisted at those group meetings and others in 2018-19, 147 in all.

The CVB office has a digital campaign to track the increasing number of visitors. Texas overnight visitors, 69.75 percent of the total, are tracked by city or area, with Houston and San Antonio on top of the list of nine places, with 26.97 and 13.32 percent respectively.

They also track out-of-state visitors, 10 states between October 2017 and September 2018. California tops that list, followed by Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Colorado. McIlvain noted the proximity of interstate highways.

Also listed were foreign countries, with almost 39 percent of those visitors coming from Canada.

McIlvain said those coming to the Visitor’s Center are mainly here overnight or on day trips, but about 23 percent are locals seeking information, too, sometimes for expected guests. And 2018 overnight visitors are split among local hotels, camping and RV, and staying with family or friends.

He graphed rising hotel occupancy tax collections since 2010-11; increasing direct travel spending, total direct employment here of 1,120 jobs, and rising local tax revenue each year, now at $2.6 million. He said 2018 impact in Kerr County was up 1.9 to 7.8 percent depending on categories of direct travel spending, employment, earnings, and local and state sales taxes.

On “return on investment,” McIlvain said $2.6 million tax dollars generated by visitors divided by the present CVB budget of $942,000 equals $2.76 in new tax dollars returned for every dollar invested. And $74 million in visitor spending divided by that same budget equals $78.56 returned for every dollar the CVB invests.

Strengths/Benefits

The draft marketing plan listed as strengths the Guadalupe River and River Trail, location at the center of Texas, mild year-round climate, excellent quality of life (slower pace), the Cailloux Center for Performing Arts, City Hall and Peterson Plaza, parks and museums, children’s camps, James Avery Craftsman, Coming King cross and sculpture garden, sports complex, history, hunting, golf courses, River Star Arts & Event Park, theater companies, shooting sports center, wineries and breweries, Kroc Center, Youth Event Center and Skate Park, SU relationship, and neighboring communities.

‘Kerrville Market Challenges’

There was a shorter list of “weaknesses, effects and attack plans.”

McIlvain topped this list with “lack of a Conference Center” compared to surrounding cities, and Kerrville’s aging hotel inventory. Both items also are included in the Kerrville 2050 Plan.

On a conference center, he said a study has been completed and they can now use the state HOT rebate, but the largest local meeting space is 22,000 square feet. And their largest continuing conference has notified them it will move to another city and larger location unless a new space is built here.

Boerne recently opened a new hotel with 7,000 sq.ft. conference center; and Fredericksburg is discussing the same prospect with a larger conference center. The current five top conventions here use 450-800 hotel rooms and meeting spaces.

“The start of school date legislation that allows districts to start earlier than the fourth Monday in August is negatively impacting Kerrville,” McIlvain said, “especially our summer camp industry. Every week earlier cuts another chunk out of the summer camp season.”

The summer camp season has a $32 million impact per year.

His marketing plan listed 10 camp’s 2020 session dates, and seven others whose 2020 dates weren’t available yet.

Current opportunities

McIlvain said Christmas in Kerrville is planned to become a partnership between Schreiner University and the CVB, with the city planning more lights in Louise Hays Park and the Main Street corridor, plus projects at SU.

They will enlarge craft ag industry promotion, hoping for downtown tasting rooms for wineries, brew pubs, distilleries, coffee and olives.

The now-operating Sports Commission works to attract and promote events and activities; and service sports event groups.

“When a hotel gets built on Holdsworth Drive near the Sports Complex, I hope they include a small water park and entertainment for the families and team members who will be staying there, to use between games,” McIlvain said.

Future opportunities

McIlvain said downtown revitalization, museum opportunities and the conference center promotion were all on his list, with a 40,000 square foot conference center, with break-out rooms, probably an optimum size, but no bigger.

In conjunction with the Comprehensive Plan, he listed a Kerrville re-brand to “Capital of the Texas Hill Country.” He’s still touting better utilization of the Guadalupe River, a trolley or transportation system between hotels, downtown and attractions and events; 24/7 outdoor digital interactive kiosks downtown; the River Trail extended to the Sports Complex and SU; craft ag expansion; and Kerrville Public Utility Board’s plans to install an electric car charging station in the CVB parking lot.

He challenged the city that the cost of goods and services will continue to increase; and asked if they want added visitors to pay those costs and then go home, or local citizens and businesses.

“Tourism is an important industry, with a $105 million impact within the city; and it contributes $9.5 million in taxes and other revenue to local entities,” McIlvain said. “Visitors reduce the sales tax burden up to 35 percent for our residents. And 17.3 percent of all jobs in Kerrville are direct and indirectly in the hospitality industry.”

That’s when he pointed out the next CVB budget proposal to increase to $998,000-plus for their future efforts.