Voters, be aware of wording on state income tax proposition

Early voting in the General Election begins Monday and voters will be asked to vote yes or no on a series of 10 amendments to the State of Texas Constitution.

While most of the amendments are understandable with careful reading, Proposition 4 is a ban on state income tax in Texas, and the wording needs to be read carefully.

This proposition is based on House Joint Resolution 38, which is explained as “proposing a constitutional amendment prohibiting an individual income tax, including on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.”

There is no current constitutional bar on imposing or collecting an individual income tax.

The proposition is worded on the ballot so that a voter might think that voting “No” means he or she is voting against a state income tax.

That would be wrong, in this case.

The proposition is, to establish a permanent ban on a state income tax. Voting “yes” means a voter supports that permanent ban.

This is what it will say on the ballot:

Proposition 4

“The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on each individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.”

The other nine state constitutional amendments and their background are as follows.

Proposition 1

“The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.”

This would allow elected as well as appointed municipal judges to serve concurrently in more than one municipality at the same time. This is based on HJR 72.

Proposition 2

“The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.”

This is based on Senate Joint Resolution 79, and these bonds could only be used to provide financing for developing water and sewer service projects in “economically distressed areas as defined by law.”

Proposition 3

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the Legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.”

Based on HJR 34, the explanation says this temporary exemption would apply to certain properties located in an area covered by a disaster declaration of the Texas Governor.

The amendment would allow the legislature to prescribe the method of determining the amount of the tax exemption and its duration, and to create any added eligibility requirements.

Proposition 5

“The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history, by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the sales and use taxes.”

The explanation says this is based on SJR 24, and it would automatically appropriate the net revenue received from the state’s portion of tax revenue from sales of sporting goods, and earmark it for TPWD and the state’s Historical Commission.

The legislature would maintain authority to determine specific uses of the funds, and their split between the two departments.

At least one Hill Country conservation organization, the Hill Country Alliance, published in their newsletter a synopsis that parks could start receiving some extra money, if this passes, and wrote that voters will decide, “if the money being collected from the taxes should go exclusively to what they were intended to fund in the first place.”

Proposition 6

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.”

The background for this says the CPRIT was created in 2007 to promote and fund cancer research in Texas. It uses bond proceeds to award grants for cancer research and prevention. Passage of this would increase the CPRIT’s bond from $3 billion to $6 billion, to be issued by the Texas Public Finance Authority. This came out of HJR 12.

Proposition 7

“The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.”

This is based on HJR 151 and would increase distributions from $300 million per year to $600 million annually to the available school fund.

It also would allow the State Board of Education, the General Land Office and other entities that manage revenue from land or other properties held in the Permanent School Fund to distribute certain revenue to the same fund.

Proposition 8

“The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation and flood control projects.”

Based on HJR 4, this would create the “flood infrastructure fund” as a special fund in the state treasury, using money appropriated from the “economic stabilization fund.” The money would provide added resources to implement plans to prevent flood damage.

The Texas Water Development Board could use the money for drainage, flood mitigation or flood control projects.

Proposition 9

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.”

This is based on HJR 95, and the short explanation does not include the reasoning behind this, or the identification or location of the depository mentioned.

Proposition 10

“The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.”

SJR 32 proposes authorizing the legislature to allow a state agency or political subdivision to transfer a law enforcement animal to the animal’s handler or another qualified caretaker in certain circumstances. The explanation says currently the Texas Constitution prevents the transfer of certain public property, such as law enforcement animals, to a private person or organization at no cost.

This amendment would authorize the legislature to allow such a transfer at no cost, upon the animal’s retirement or at another time, if the transfer is determined to be in the animal’s best interest.

Election calendar

Dates and deadlines announced by Kerr County for the Nov. 5 election include:

• Oct. 21 – first day of early voting;

• Oct. 25 – last day to apply for a ballot by mail (regular and FPCA);

• Nov. 1 – last day of early voting;

• Nov. 5 – Election Day until 7 p.m., and last day to receive a ballot by mail (unless overseas deadline applies);

• Early voting Oct. 21-22 is 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Oct. 23-25, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Early voting locations are at the Cailloux Center, 910 Main St., Kerrville; and the Kerr County West Annex Courthouse, 3350 Hwy. 27, Ingram.

Call 792-2242 or 792-2245 to request an application for early voting by mail; or email the request before Oct. 25 to breeves@co.kerr.tx.us.