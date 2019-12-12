West fired up at private dinner

Retired Lt. Col. and former Republican congressman Allen West quoted scripture and Davy Crockett as he addressed a crowd of more than 150 at a private dinner held Monday night at the Y.O. Resort & Conference Center.

West, an iconic conservative who is seeking the position as chairman of the Texas Republican Party, was brutally honest about his controversial departure from the U.S. Army and was emphatic in his belief that Texas is the benchmark for the nation.

“When I think about the men and women who, throughout history of this great nation and the men and women throughout the history of the great State of Texas, I am reminded of verse of Isaiah, Chapter 6, verse 8,” West said. “The host of the Lord said ‘Whom shall I send?’ And Isaiah did the same as these men and women have done throughout the history of this great nation … he stood up and raised his right hand and said ‘Here am I. Send me.”

West said that Joshua is his favorite character in the Bible, saying that much can be learned from Joshua.

“My favorite scripture in the Bible is Joshua 1, verse 9,” West said. “Be strong and courageous and the Lord, thy God, will not leave you or forsake you.”

West said the first verses of the chapter were the “great change of command,” when Moses passed away and God selected Joshua to “be in charge” and urged him to follow the book of the law, meditating on it day and night.

“That’s exactly what’s happening here in the United States of America and the great State of Texas,” West said. “We have stopped meditating on that incredible book of the law.”

West said it is not just God’s law that is being ignored and then he held up a worn copy of the United State Constitution.

“This book that is our declaration of Independence,” West said. “Because it’s a sad thing that we, who took an oath to this incredible document, whether we are in uniform or not in uniform, see it being ignored.”

West then pointed out to hotel staff that the posted flags were not correct, stating that there is only one flag in the nation that can fly at the same height as the Amercian flag, and that is the Texas flag.

“Texas is a leader,” West said. “Right now Texas needs to step up and continue to lead this great nation for success and property. We need to show the rest of the nation that here, in Texas, we honor our commitment to liberty and freedom.”

West said during the holiday season, he would like to see parents and grandparents give their children a copy of the U.S. Constitution.

“The greatest gift we can give our kids is liberty,” West said. “Because let me tell you something, they ain’t getting it in their schools and that’s why we are having the problems we are having here today.”

West said that families are fleeing other states to enjoy the prosperity and freedom enjoyed by Texans.

“I want you to tell these people why Texas is special. Tell them why this flag stays the same height as the American flag,” West said. “Ask them, ‘Why do you leave these failed states, California, Illinois, New York and New Jersey, and you come here because you want to have that individual liberty. You want to have that growth. You want to have that opportunity. You want to have that prosperity.’ In Texas, we make victors, but for some odd reason, people are coming to Texas and they want to be victims.”

West said that if he is lucky enough to be elected to the Texas GOP Chair post, he will be an active and outspoken leader, who engages the younger generation. He said he will visit universities and help educate students and young voters on the importance of being self-sufficient and independent versus getting “free stuff.”

West described the election map from the 2016 general election, pointing out that with few exceptions, the majority of the map indicates “red,” or conservative states. But, heavy populations in one or two counties in each state are heavily “blue,” or liberal, including down the I-35 corridor in Texas.

“In San Antonio, a place where now, all of a sudden, a city council is deciding to move the cenotaph away from the site of the Alamo, which is an offense to me,” West said. “There was also a former member of congress, who lost his congressional re-election. He said some pretty famous words. Maybe you remember those words. He told the folks in Tennessee ‘You may all go to hell, and I will go to Texas.’ And if you know your history, you know that Davy Crocket was the last person to be killed at the Alamo.”

He said there were 185 who died at the Alamo over 13 days.

“In 1936, that memorial (cenotaph) was given to remember those men,” West said. “And now you have a city council, located not too far away from you in ‘red’ Kerrville, who wants to move the cenotaph 500 yards away.”

He urged those in attendance to stand up for the values that made Texas the great state that it is.

During his tenure in the U.S. Army, West was a highly decorated soldier, earning the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal (two Oak Leaf Clusters), Army Commendation Medal (three Oak Leaf Clusters, one Valor Device) and many others.

He served from 1983 to 2004 and was relieved of duty in 2003 after being accused of a use-of-force incident that occurred during interrogation of an Iraqi police officer believed to be involved in a plot to ambush American soldiers.

During his military hearing, West said “I know the method I used was not right, but I wanted to take care of my soldiers. If it’s about the lives of my soldiers at stake, I’d go through hell with a gasoline can.”

West was allowed to retire and moved to Florida with his wife and children, where he taught U.S. history and coached track and field and in 2010 was elected to the Congress, but lost his re-election bid after redistricting occurred in his state.

West now resides in the Dallas area and serves in numerous capacities, including a contributor to Fox News.

As the party chair, West would oversee 150 employees, 10,000 volunteers and an estimated $3.5 million budget.

While a political position, the party chair is not elected by voters, but rather by convention delegates. His name will not appear on the next primary or general election ballot.