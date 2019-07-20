Donations sought for annual ‘Bash’

Though school has not started, the Salvation Army is preparing for its annual “Back to School Bash.”

Area retailers have school district supply lists for the 2019-20 school year, and the public is asked to purchase backpacks, school supply items for various grade levels and a new pair of school shoes; and deliver the items to the Salvation Army by Sunday, July 28.

The Salvation Army staff prepared school-bus-shaped tags for each registered child. They are displayed in three places around Kerrville: the Kroc Center lobby, at Billy Gene’s Restaurant on Junction Highway at Methodist Encampment Rd., and at the Ashley Home Store on Sidney Baker North.

The information on each tag includes the student’s first name, school name, grade for the 2019-20 school year, and shoe size.

Stapled to each tag is the school supply list specified by that school and grade level, and instructions to the donor about returning the new filled backpack and new pair of shoes to the Kroc Center.

Molly Putnam, operations officer at the Kroc Center, said, “Getting a school child a new pair of shoes got more complicated this year when the Payless shoe store closed. We had to reach out to Walmart to ask them to stock extra kids’ shoes, to be prepared for more people shopping for kids’ shoes there.”

Filled backpacks need to be returned to the Kroc Center on Holdsworth Drive with the extra identification tag by Sunday, July 28.

Kerr County parents were given opportunities to apply for assistance with backpacks, school supplies, and shoes for children in grades pre-K-12 in Kerr County schools, the last time on July 12.

Distribution of supplies will take place at the annual “Back to School Bash,” on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Through the generous donations and support of the community, the Salvation Army has been able to provide assistance to more than 600 children in some years.

This year, as of July 11, they had about 200 children registered to receive help.

For ways to support and sponsor the “Back to School Bash,” contact The Salvation Army Social Services office at 257-3620, or Putnam at 315-5753.

