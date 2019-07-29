Knowing what, when to plant, key

Knowing when and how to plant food products is key to success and right now is the prime time for tomatoes and peppers.

“We have tomatoes and peppers. They’re easy to grow, with six to eight hours of sun, plus food and water. And now is the time to plant them for fall eating,” said Trina Cullins, manager at Plant Haus 2.

Food gardening is especially “hot” now, with nearly 20 percent more households hopping on the food-growing train in the past five years, according to some sources. Gardening has also been shown to have significant health benefits.

For example, gardeners consume more fruits and vegetables than non-gardeners. When gardeners choose to grow food organically, they’re reducing their exposure to pesticides and potentially eating produce with a higher nutrient content.

Gardening also reduces stress and improves mental health. And it counts as moderate-intensity exercise, which can help people live longer lives.

Easy-to-Grow Plants

To begin, it's better to select tried-and-true winners rather than exotic types that require expert skills. Visit Garden.org/ZipZone to learn what USDA-approved zone you live in. This will help identify what does well in this climate region.

Cullins especially recommends some varieties of tomatoes and peppers this time of year.

“Tomatoes need 90-120 days to grow from seed, and about 90 days to get a tomato. It’s critical to get them in the ground now, before mid-August,” she said. “In 2018, we had a killing freeze on Oct. 20, so time is of the essence. It’s summer here and fall doesn’t happen in Texas in September.”

She said there’s a wide variety of tomatoes, with the biggest the Heirloom variety. Other popular ones are Celebrity and Juliet. “They’re prolific and easy to grow.”

The smallest tomatoes, she said, are Sweet Millions, each a little bigger than a nickel. And they’re so named because of how many of them grow on the plants.

She said some tomatoes come back up the next year if they fall on the ground.

“There’s not much to growing tomatoes. In a container, the potting soil and plant food are most important.”

One source recommends erecting a cage of wire fencing around the plants and placing their branches through the holes in the fence.

“Peppers love the heat here. They won’t grow until it gets hot,” she said. “And they’re easier than tomatoes.”

The Shishito variety has skinny peppers about 2 inches long when full grown, she said, adding that right now they are popular as a restaurant item grilled in olive oil as an appetizer. They’re also sold in grocery stores.

She also said this variety can be grown from seed or transplanted; and if the gardener leaves them on the ground, the plant will turn into a bush.

Other popular varieties are bell peppers, jalapenos and serranos. Bell peppers, she said, all start as green and ripen to yellow, then red, and some purple. It’s all the same plant.

Ornamental peppers, those multi-colored small one she sells, are not so much for eating.

She also said non-gardeners probably don’t realize “winter squash” means that’s in the stores to buy in the winter; not grown in the winter.

What a Plant Needs

Each type of plant likes different things (water, sunlight, soil type, etc.). Some plants like it hot and sunny, while others like it cooler or moister (or both).

Because plants need the sun to grow, many, including most veggies, need a good amount of direct sun during the day.

Plants also need water, here the amount of water that’s available that will keep plants from wilting in the summer sun and heat. It may be necessary to water the garden regularly.

Plants need plant food manually added.

Growing season

Growing season length is a handy piece of information. This is particularly useful for planting annual plants—including most garden vegetables —which live for a single year. Plant it early enough that there are plenty of days left in the season for it to grow and mature. Now is the time to plant tomatoes and peppers, and give them enough time to mature, for eating.

Location

Plants grown indoors provide some of the same stress-reducing benefits as gardening outdoors, while also improving indoor air quality.

If you’re growing plants outdoors, choose a spot that provides all needs—light, water, nutrients, and good soils. You can choose to grow plants directly in the soil, to build raised beds, or to grow plants in containers.

For smaller spaces or starter gardens, containers provide flexibility.

Watering is critical for containers because they dry out faster than garden beds. These gardens are often pretty small, so it only takes a few minutes.

Deciding what to grow

What are you most excited to grow? What do you like to cook and eat? There’s no reason to grow a five-pound zucchini (it happens!) if you don’t love it. Grow things that are so yummy, they may not even make it into the house.

What amount of space and light is available? Are you gardening in the ground or in containers on a deck or patio? How much light does the area receive each day? Is there any shade?

These variables will partly determine what you’re able to grow; and you can pretty much garden anywhere.

Plants require regular care, so be realistic about how much time you have to spend weeding, watering, etc.

It’s generally a good idea to start small.

Watering

Hotter, drier air in the Texas summer will pull moisture from plants and soils more quickly, so more watering is necessary as temperatures rise. The type of soil also will affect how much water is available to plants.

Plants should get enough water to cover the ground with an inch of water each week, and it’s better for them to get all the water one or two times per week, rather than a little bit each day. One test is to put a finger in the soil and be sure it feels moist two to three inches below the surface.

When watering, it’s best to use a watering can or sprinkler. If the area gets a lot of rain, no need to do this often.

Essential Equipment

Beginner gardening requires a few tools. If gardening to reduce food costs, start with the minimum and add things needed.

For container gardens, containers, potting soil, a watering can, and a small trowel (or even a sturdy kitchen spoon) are the basic equipment. For raised beds or beds in the ground, a trowel, watering can, shovel, hoe, and digging fork are useful.

Preparing for Planting

It’s time to put some plants in the ground. You can purchase seeds or small starter plants that you can transplant. Both are available at Plant Haus.

Many vegetables and flowers are easy to grow from seed, a simpler (and more affordable) choice in some situations.

Buying plants, rather than seeds, is useful when a plant is hard to grow from seed; or if the growing season is short.

Directions will depend on what’s being planted; this information is usually provided on the seed packet or tag that comes with a plant; or check the internet.

Put seeds in the soil (depth varies by plant), cover them up with dirt, and water.

If you’re using starter plants, dig a hole that is bigger than what you are transplanting so that the roots have lots of room to grow.

Soil should be gently packed around the roots so that the plant stays at the same level above the ground that it was in the container.

After planting seeds and/or starters, water the soil thoroughly.