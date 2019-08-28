KPSF doles out $53,900 in grants to KISD teachers

The Kerrville Public School Foundation recently awarded a record $53,900 for Innovative Teaching Grants to KISD educators. This year, KPSF funded 21 teaching grants, making it the largest dollar amount ever awarded for this program.

President Rachel Johnston said she was thrilled that KPSF could fund so many teacher requests for programs and activities that otherwise would not be offered. Further, she explained, “these grants were made possible by donations of individuals, businesses, and organizations who recognize that a quality education as well as community support are essential for the development of solid citizens.”

A Prize Patrol, comprised of members of the KPSF Board of Directors, surprised teachers and their students by dropping by with much fanfare and celebration to present a “big check” to each campus.

Starting at 8:00 a.m., the Prize Patrol visited the KISD Early Childhood Center, Tom Daniels, Nimitz, Starkey and Tally Elementary Schools, Hal Peterson Middle School, and Tivy High School. On Friday, Aug. 30, the grant recipients will be recognized on the football field during KPSF Night festivities before the first Tivy home football game.

Each year, KPSF encourages Kerrville ISD teachers to submit grants for challenging, innovative learning opportunities that they would implement in their classrooms if funds were available. During the submission process, KPSF works closely with KISD administrators to identify grants that are most needed or beneficial.

Due to the generosity of more than 150 donors, including major benefactors James Avery Artisan Jewelry, the Henry “Rique” Remschel Family, the Cailloux Foundation, Charlene Spaulding, Mr. and Mrs. F. O’Neil Griffin, and the Perry and Ruby Stevens Charitable Foundation, this past year KPSF funded programs, initiatives, and technology within KISD in excess of $128,000. In spring 2019, it provided $17,000 to the school district to launch an aviation program at Tivy High School. During its 30-year history, KPSF has invested over $900,000 in KISD campuses. A non-profit, KPSF is committed to furthering excellence in KISD by mobilizing the resources of the community.

To learn more about the work of the Kerrville Public School Foundation or to make a donation, please visit the KPSF website: kpsf.net.