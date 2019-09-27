County adopts budget

Kerr County Commissioners approved the FY 20 budget, tax rate and employee COLAs in their Sept. 23 meeting.

2019-20 budget

Kerr County Judge Robert Kelly said, even at the stage of voting to approve the FY20 county budget, he is concerned about deficits in the General Fund, and that with the exception of the Road & Bridge Department, County Commissioners have little control over listed deficits.

With the aid of Interim Auditor James Robles, they announced they are planning $25.7 million in revenue and $27.7 million in budgeted expenses. Details were not included in the meeting packet.

“But in grand totals, we are $2.8 million in the red,” Kelly said, “and I favor tighter budgeting. I am committed to a more accurate budget and not to be waiting to see what (money) comes back to us at the end of the year.”

Moser noted the county reserves are “excellent,” at 25.6 percent of their budget, and 28 percent in the General Fund.

Kelly said Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer has managed his budget well for years, but when Hierholzer retires, the county will have a new sheriff and, “I’m looking for that person to have budgeting experience.”

Hierholzer said the county is really running a conglomeration of every type of business there is; and every department head is doing the best they can and are not “padding” their budgets.

Kelly reminded them that in their “budget culture” everybody comes to him with a budget and commissioners winnow down their requests and numbers. He wants their best and worst case scenarios from the start.

Kelly called a public meeting on the budget. Nobody asked to speak.

The vote was a “record vote,” one commissioner at a time, and the new budget passed 4-0-1, with Commissioners Harley Belew, Tom Moser, Jonathan Letz and Don Harris voting yes, and Kelly abstaining.

Tax rate

In related matters, commissioners offered a public hearing on the county tax rate; and no one asked to speak.

They voted to ratify the property tax increase as reflected in the budget, $0.5150 per $100 valuation, effectively at 4.91 percent increase. That is $0.4263 per $100 for maintenance and operations, and $0.0564 per $100 for interest and sinking (debt service); and Lateral Roads, $0.0323 per $100.

According to law, this statement was read into the record: “This tax rate will raise more taxes for maintenance and operations than last year’s tax rate. The tax rate will effectively be raised by 4.91 percent and will raise taxes for maintenance and operations on $100,000 home by approximately $15.80.”

Grade, Step Schedule; COLA

Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve the Grade and Step Schedule for the new fiscal year, that governs pay grades and steps in pay levels.

They also discussed briefly and unanimously approved a 2-percent “cost of living adjustment” for FY20.

Harris asked to set it at 1.75 percent instead, and save the county about $44,000. The auditor’s office said 2 percent is based on the Consumer Price Index in South Texas; and that some nearby counties are giving 3-percent COLAs. To stay competitive for employees, the auditors recommended the 2 percent level.

VFD contracts

Commissioners voted to extend contracts with all Kerr County volunteer fire departments through Dec. 31, 2019, three months past the original expiration.

381 agreement

Stephen B. Shulte spoke for Thompson Drive Partners, LLC, on Granger MacDonald’s request for a “381 Economic Development Agreement” for The Landing Subdivision on acreage with Guadalupe River frontage.

Schulte said they first chose to request a tax abatement, as opposed to a tax rebate; but now they can’t do that because the property isn’t in a designated reinvestment zone.

Monday he proposed a property tax rebate of 80 percent of the amount within five years, and 20 percent given to the county.

After discussion, Letz and Kelly voted to approve the 381 agreement, but Belew, Moser and Harris opposed it.

The developer reps were questioned about the number of jobs the project is creating; the number of units or apartments, the number of “pads” open to retailers; and average cost of apartment rent.

Phase I is 120 apartment units, housing first and pads for retailers as requested. Average rent was given as $1,300/month, based on residents’ incomes of $40,000-50,000 annually. They said Phase II will be apartments for people age 55 and over.

There was mixed discussion after that on whether retail sales in this project fit a definition of “primary sales;” that the developer didn’t go through the Kerr Economic Development Commission first; and that the county will probably be asked for like agreements from others.

Schulte said this project provides housing (a frequently requested local need), that the KEDC didn’t exist here when they started; and other projects are not providing “primary jobs” either.

Kelly called The Landing “a complete package” while Belew said he didn’t think this is the right kind of project for county participation and the developer not the taxpayers, should fund it.

Citizen Clayson Lambert said he applauded the concept, and now that we’ve ruined the other side of the river, the Thompson Drive side needs to be a showcase. He personally considers tax abatements as “silver bullets” if used wisely.

Citizen George Baroody gave a handout to commissioners, saying he has no problem with the project or developer but asked if it’s an incentive or not. The developer did go to the Economic Improvement Corporation in 2017, and got a draft agreement in December 2018 with Kerrville City Council, he said, and the project is planned to have all phases complete by 2023.

Baroody claimed $41,000-46,000 is local median income and $1,100-1,200 rents. Schulte and MacDonald countered that they are paying $1.8 million for water coming to their site, and oversizing that line under a 380 agreement for water and wastewater.

Letz said that 2023 date is more reason to give the requested incentive to get it done, or they lose the incentive.