‘BUILD’ award proceeds to benefit Doyle neighborhood

New Hope Counseling Center announces that it has been selected to receive the BUILD Health Challenge award.

In partnership as “The Hope for Health Collaborative,” $250,000 in funding and additional resources will be received to support the work of seven cooperating entities. They include New Hope, Peterson Health, the Texas Department of State - Region 8, Barnett Chapel and Glory Community Garden, the City of Kerrville, and the Doyle School Community Center.

Together with the seven additional community partners; the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, Schreiner University, the Raphael Free Clinic, Peterson Community Clinic, Families and Literacy, Kerr Konnect, and Light on the Hill at Mount Wesley, they are working to address the revitalization of the Doyle neighborhood.

The focus will be on social connection, navigation, and resident participation to address their individual and community resources and healthcare needs.

Representatives from among the Collaborative’s partners met recently for a planning session, held at the Doyle Community Center; and outlined some next steps in using the grant money.

The participants at the planning session included Rev. Allen Noah, Barnett Chapel United Methodist Church; Steve Pautler, Peterson Health; Brenda Fudge, New Hope Counseling; Lois Shaw, part-time director at the Doyle Center; Nebilot Dipiazza, public health nurse; Theresa Sandidge, Wesley Nurse; Karen Burkett, Kerr Konnect; Judy Eychner, Kerrville City Councilwoman; and Kay Tally-Foos, Doyle Center board. Others were Ruth Grubesic, Dr. Kathrine Velasquez, Ingrid Cunyus, and Clifton Fifer representing the Doyle community.

Pautler said this $250,000 grant requires a match in the community and this is being provided by Peterson Health in the form of clinic services, screenings, health education, and other “in-kind” services to be directed at the Doyle community.

“Social determinants say this community has vulnerabilities, and they include health, and nutrition, and transportation.”

Job opportunities

Part of the grant money goes to job opportunities in the Doyle community for four positions.

This board is seeking job applications for four fulltime salaried jobs, specifically from Doyle area residents and submitted by Jan. 13. Those hired will be serving Doyle residents.

The four jobs are described as a “project manager” who will office at the Doyle Center for administrative and/or supervisory duties; a “navigator” who also will office at the Doyle Center to perform a variety of health-related duties; a “community healthcare worker” who will office at the Doyle Center with the navigator, with the willingness and ability to conduct door to door health surveys; and a “driver” to transport Doyle residents to Kerrville area resources as needed, scheduled through Kerr Konnect.

The job announcements have been made to residents in the Doyle area at group activities, and applications distributed. More copies of the applications are available outside the Doyle Center through the holidays; and should be submitted, when completed, to Shaw in the office.

Shaw is at the Doyle Center Monday through Thursday, 1-5 p.m.; and can be called at 257-4446 during those hours.

Future plans

Other board members said there’s a possibility of an adult flu shot clinic in January at the Doyle Community Center; and Standage will be checking with Light on the Hill resources to determine if their mobile food pantry also can come at the same time.

Call Shaw for more information on these activities.

State health screenings are tentatively scheduled in February 2020; and Doyle area residents will be offered prescription and medication assistance through the Peterson Community Care Clinic in River Oaks Shopping Center on Junction Highway.

Board members said they already have used the services of added Schreiner University interns; and the aims of the collaborative, using the grant money, are supported by the City of Kerrville’s 2050 Plan and Peterson Health’s new CEO, plus services from Standage and others at Light on the Hill.

“All we have to do now is work, work, work,” said Noah.

This group has two years to transform health at the local Kerrville level by using the grant funds. These efforts will be supported by funding and resources from BUILD, and the local community organization.

They also must submit to BUILD their budget plans each year.

Grant award

The Hope for Health Collaborative was selected as one of the 18 communities nationwide to receive additional funding from BUILD in the 2019-2021 term.

Fudge, executive director of New Hope, said in the Kerrville area, the Hope for Health Collaborative identified multiple health inequities within the Doyle neighborhood, and plans to address these in a variety of ways.

First, the Collaborative will focus on three determinants of health: clinical care, specifically access to health care, including transportation and quality of medical care; health behaviors; and social and economic factors.

To provide a continuum of healthcare to the Doyle neighborhood, the Collaborative will align partners’ services to achieve common goals in order to reduce downstream healthcare cost, promote healthcare equity, and establish a sustainable healthcare framework for the future.

The BUILD Health Challenge is a unique national program focusing on bold, upstream, integrated, local, and data-driven projects that can improve community health.

The BUILD Health Challenge award provides funding, capacity building support, and access to a national peer learning network to enhance collaborative partnerships here locally to address this community’s most pressing health challenges.

Special thanks to the BUILD Health Challenge for its support of this initiative.

The Hope for Health Collaborative is very proud to bring home this award for our Kerrville community, the smallest awardee on the current list.

“Surprisingly to the rest of the United States, we have the largest number of partners involved. It doesn’t surprise us in Kerrville, though!” Fudge said, “Research shows about 70 percent of our health is attributable to the environment around us – where we live, work, pray and play. These factors have a huge impact on our health, including early childhood development, employment opportunities, food insecurity, transportation, etc.”

“Blessed with abundant resources and the willingness of many to share their gifts and talents, this award is a wonderful opportunity to all work together, creating and laying the groundwork for sustainable improvements that will translate into overall well-being for the residents of the Doyle neighborhood,” she said.