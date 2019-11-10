‘Kerr County Ag-Day’ set for Nov. 12 - hccommunityjournal.com: Home

‘Kerr County Ag-Day’ set for Nov. 12

Posted: Sunday, November 10, 2019 12:00 am

'Kerr County Ag-Day' set for Nov. 12

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will present its annual “Kerr County Ag-Day” on Tuesday, Nov. 12, for Hill Country landowners at the Hill Country Youth Event Center at 3785 Hwy. 27 in Kerrville.

Registration will be 8-9 a.m., with the program presentations from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 

This program is held annually to address updated topics and information related to agriculture production in the Texas Hill Country and Edwards Plateau.

The 2019 program will focus on small ruminant sheep and goat production, as well as predator control and feral swine.

There will be a full program featuring experts who will present updates and topics of interest for both new and well-established sheep and goat producers in the Hill County. 

The program will include topics on:

• Pesticide Laws and Regulations;

• Internal & External parasite control on sheep and goats;

• Guard dogs in predator control;

• Livestock grazing in integrated weed and brush control strategies;

• Controlling feral swine options.

Dr. Reid Redden, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Sheep and Goat specialist, will discuss the importance and challenges producers are faced with in controlling internal and external parasites on sheep and goats.

Redden will also address a program he started relative to helping producers utilize guard dogs in protecting their sheep and goats. He noted that livestock guard dogs are a viable option for producers toward minimizing the impact of the growing predator problem in the Hill Country. 

Dr. Bob Lyons, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Range Specialist, is a world of knowledge when it comes to knowing how to control the various brush species both chemically and mechanically.

Lyons is responsible for conducting many of the brush treatments utilized in the widely used ERM-1466 “Chemical Weed and Brush Control” publication consulted by range professionals and state and federal agencies across Texas.

Participants will have the opportunity to evaluate a demonstration of control options on persimmon and various brush species implemented earlier in the year.

Dr. Maureen Frank, Texas A&M Wildlife biologist, stationed in Uvalde, will discuss feral hog control options, impact feral hogs have on the rangelands across Texas and the challenges landowners in Texas face when it comes to feral hogs.

Five hours of continuing education units for private, commercial and non-commercial pesticide applicators will be offered, including one CEU in Laws and Regulations, and three hours IPM, and one hour General CEUs.

Lunch will be included and pre-registration is required in order to get a good count for lunch. Registration for this program prior to Nov. 7 will be $35 per individual or $50 per couple. Registration after Nov. 7 is $45 per individual and $60 per couple.

To RSVP, call the Kerr County Extension Office at 257-6568.

