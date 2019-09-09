Community Foundation awards over $170K in grants

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country recently awarded more than $170,000 in grants to Hill Country nonprofits.

“The review committee looked at dozens of applications, and it recommended strong organizations and programs this cycle. I’m pleased that we were able to support so many worthy causes,” said Austin Dickson, executive director.

The Community Foundation awards competitive grants through its Community Impact Fund, a program where local nonprofits submit funding requests.

The Dietert Center received $5,000 for a respite program for caregivers. Hill Country CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) received $10,000 in general operating support.

“We’re thrilled with this much-needed help,” said Brenda Fudge, executive director of New Hope Counseling Center, which received $10,000 in general operating support. “This grant helps meet our daily needs of serving all ages in the community for outpatient mental health wellness.”

Other grantees included Any Baby Can, the Museum of Western Art, Hill Country Arts Foundation, Families and Literacy, Hill Country Crisis Council, K’STAR, the Pregnancy Resource Center, and the Kerr County YMCA.

In addition to competitive grants, the Community Foundation trustees more than 200 funds of local philanthropists. So far this year, the Foundation’s donors have made $1.4 million in grants to the community and $203,000 in academic scholarship awards.

The Foundation not only financially supports Kerr County nonprofits, but it also offers learning opportunities on philanthropy, investments, and nonprofit management.

Its annual educational event - Nonprofit Summit – is Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Schreiner University. Nonprofit staff, board members, and volunteers can register at www.communityfoundation.net.