Allen named TFDA president

Representing the more than 5000 funeral directors across the state, Gene Allen, owner of Kerrville Funeral Home was recently sworn in as President and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Texas Funeral Directors Association= the largest organization in the state for the funeral service profession.

Formal installation for the officers and board took place at the 133rd annual TFDA Convention, held recently in Fort Worth. Secretary/Treasurer Randy Anderson of the National Funeral Directors Association administered the oath and welcomed all to the board.

Gene Allen, CFSP, CPC, graduated from Dallas Institute of Funeral Service in 2000 and has served as a licensed funeral director and embalmer since graduation. A member of TFDA for almost 20 years, Allen is active in the community and is a member of numerous volunteer and civic organizations. He and his wife (also a licensed Funeral Director) attend the First United Methodist Church.

“Community involvement has always been a cornerstone value of Gene’s and an invitation to serve his colleagues across the state and the public in this position is a high honor,” said TFDA Executive Director Harvey Hilderbran.

Established in 1886, TFDA has continued the legacy of its founders, setting high standards of ethical service for member funeral directors who serve Texas families each and every day and providing up-to-the-minute information and education about best practices, new trends and updating information about the legal aspects of funeral service through continuing communication and advocacy for the public and funeral service firms, assisting Texas legislators to set guidelines for laws impacting Texas consumers.

“Because I was selected by my peers,” said Allen, this is one of several high points in my career…and it is my intent to gather input from funeral directors in the State of Texas as we continue to make this the best Association that it can be. In addition, I look forward to meeting new funeral directors in Texas and recruiting them to consider membership within TFDA.”