Tivy senior needs kidney transplant

Kaelyn Connally, almost 18 and a senior at Tivy High School, has plans for her future that include leaving Kerrville for Southwestern University in Georgetown and studying to be a professor of English.

But first she has to overcome renal failure and dialysis treatment, and hopefully receive a transplanted kidney.

With her mother Kathy leading the day-to-day fight and watching over her daughter’s health and schedule, Kaelyn is still attending classes at THS and doing the lessons her teachers consider essential.

“She loves reading and writing. She’s that kind of person,” her mother said.

And three days a week Kaelyn’s mother drives her to dialysis treatments.

“I go to school two days each week, under a special arrangement where my absences don’t count against me. And my teachers don’t make me do the ‘busy work,’ just the important stuff,” Kaelyn said.

“At the hospital, I put on a hospital gown and they take my vital signs. They hook me up to a machine that filters my blood,” Kaelyn said. “That takes three hours. I stay in a chair; and do homework or sleep or watch movies.”

She said these treatments give her more energy and when she’s home she doesn’t want to sleep all the time.

“I want to go to college and major in English,” Kaelyn said; and her mother Kathy added, “We’ve filled out a lot of scholarship forms.”

Her mother’s story

“We’ve been thrown into this since October last year,” Kathy said. “I took her to a chiropractor last October because I thought she was walking funny. Zack Summerall took X-rays and did some bloodwork tests. That was Oct 2, and he called on Oct. 3. I could tell something was wrong.

“I had to pick up Kaelyn from school, after he sent her report to a doctor in Fredericksburg. That doctor told me to take her immediately to Methodist Children’s Hospital in San Antonio,” Kathy said. “They scheduled surgery the next morning to put in a catheter. And she was in the Intensive Care Unit for nine days.

“She also was anemic and got transfusions.”

Since then Kaelyn has been to dialysis in San Antonio each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at University Hospital.

Her team of physicians includes a group of three nephrologists plus a dietician, social worker and case worker.

Kathy said she has learned there is a difference between “active and inactive” in relation to kidney transplants, and she and Kaelyn have been told they should be looking for a living donor.

“Kaelyn has B-positive blood, but we also are looking for a donor with O-positive blood,” she said. “If somebody wants to be tested or agree to give a kidney, there’s no cost to the donor.”

Kathy said one of Kaelyn’s teachers did an email survey; and got one response from a person willing to be tested to be a donor.

She said they learned of another form of treatment on a machine, every night for 10 hours, and the patient never gets to go anywhere.

“Kaelyn doesn’t want to have a bunch of surgeries. I told the medical people Kaelyn would make that decision. She’s almost 18 years old. But dialysis is not a long-term solution for her either.”

Kathy works in the office of a local Kerrville attorney, and said she has no health insurance. But while she was with Kaelyn in the Methodist Children’s hospital, one of the nephrologists came from University Hospital with the news that patients with end-stage renal failure could automatically be approved for Medicare under current law.

While that partially solved the family’s problem, Kathy has been driving Kaelyn to and from her appointments; and putting 400-plus miles per week on their vehicle.

“We’re constantly on the road and filling the car with gas, and grabbing meals.

“We’ve been diagnosing how to handle what happens after the transplant. Kaelyn’s immuno-suppressive treatments would mean she can’t go out in public,” she said.

“But to look at her, you wouldn’t know she was sick. My daughter would like to have surgery in June – after graduation from Tivy and before college starts. If you have a match, you have more control over when it’s done. If the kidney comes from a cadaver, there’s more risk and unknown behaviors by the donor.”

She said she’s learned when a parent takes a child to a doctor, the doctor should do more than check the child’s ears and pulse.

“They should have blood work done, too; and maybe they would find these things early. And prayers are always good,” she added.