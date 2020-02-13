Kerr County Sheriff candidate forum - Candidate responses Part 2

Candidates running for Kerr County Sheriff gathered last week at a forum held at Schreiner University and hosted by Kerrville United, Hill Country Community Journal, JAM Broadcasting and the university.

The two-hour event was livestreamed and can be viewed by logging onto www.KerrvilleUnited.com.

All six candidates were present at the forum and included Republican candidates KCSO public information and training officer Elias Garcia, Kerr County Jail corrections officer Tommy Hill, retired Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Mitch Lambdin, retired Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Larry Leitha and KCSO CID Capt. Carol Twiss; and Libertarian candidate Warren Funk.

Due to the length of the written story, we will be posting each segment of the candidates' responses daily.

Are you a licensed Texas peace officer? If so, at what level are you licensed? If not, what are your plans for acquiring that license and do you know what those requirements are to serve as Kerr County Sheriff?

Warren Funk

“No … is the answer to your question and I am aware of the need for training and the acquisition of licenses and I will undertake whatever training is needed as quickly as possible after the election to make sure I have all of the paper requirements,” Funk said.

Elias Garcia

“I’m a licensed officer. I hold a master peace officer license,” Garcia said.

Tommy Hill

“I do not have a license at this time, but I will go back to the academy and will receive my license again,” Hill said.

Mitch Lambdin

“I am not licensed in Texas, but prior to running, I did a lot of research and found out if I could be licensed after 35 years at the highest levels in California,” Lambdin said. “I could, so I submitted all my training and experience to Texas and I took a 120-hour course and successfully passed that and there’s another little course that I took, so all I need to do is find an employer.”

Larry Leitha

“Yes, I’m a licensed peace officer for 30 years and also I hold a master (peace officer) certificate since 2003, also a firearms instructor and a TCOLE instructor,” Leitha said.

Carol Twiss

“I’m a master peace officer. I’ve got a master jail license, TCOLE instructor and a special investigator license with TCOLE as well,” Twiss said.

What specific skills or attributes are most important to being a good sheriff?

Elias Garcia

“I think the most important skill will be people skills, listening skills, being an avid leader and listener,” Garcia said.

Garcia said he would want to empower employees and help them gain ownership of their position in the department.

“I think my biggest part to mine has been my 35 years with H-E-B and 23 years in law enforcement has been people,” Garcia said.

Tommy Hill

“Public relations is probably the biggest thing we need in Kerr County,” Hill said. “Rusty has worked on a lot of public relations for Kerr County and that’s made him a real good sheriff, so that’s what I want to be. I want to hear your voice and I want to hear your opinions on how the sheriff’s department is running.”

Mitch Lambdin

“I believe the most important skill is leadership … and what that means is being able to get your organization to do what you want it to do to achieve the goals that you set for that organization,” Lambdin said. “This organization’s goal is to protect the citizens of Kerr County to the best of its ability and that will be what my goal is as the leader.”

Lambdin said he was the commander of a watch for 11 years and knows how to get the “plate spinning” and said that leadership is the most important thing for a county sheriff.

Larry Leitha

“I think the ability to work with each other is one of the most important things and understand what the needs are and wanting to be able to lead by example is what I think is really important to being a sheriff,” Leitha said.

Carol Twiss

“Leadership is important and is a key factor in this job, but I think that community partnerships is just as important,” Twiss said. “Being partners with our Kid’s Advocacy Place, with our women’s shelter, with our mental health coordinators, obviously with our courts and prosecutors … we have to have relationships with all these entities in town and I think that is vital to making everybody successful.”

Warren Funk

“In my career, I have had leadership positions managing scientific projects ranging from a half dozen people up to the directorship of an institute of more than a 100 scientists, engineers and technicians,” Funk said. “So I have some experience in leadership and I think leadership skills are going to be the primary requirement for the sheriff’s job. Secondarily, and I have to agree with Ms. Twiss on this, I think that community relationships is something I will really want to work on and make sure they are as solid and as healthy as possible.”