KPSF to host ‘Trivia Night’ March 7 as fundraiser

The Kerrville Public School Foundation will hold a fundraising event titled “Trivia Night” on Saturday, March 7, to gather funds for their annual teacher awards and other projects in Kerrville Independent School District.

KPSF organizers bill this as “more fun than your brain can handle.”

They are seeking organized teams of eight adults, or individuals who would be willing to play the game with teammates of new friends who are already signed up with the KPSF.

The cost is $50 per person on the teams.

The event will be held at the Schreiner University Athletic and Event Center, 2100 Memorial Blvd., and dress for this fundraiser is casual attire.

Starting at 6 p.m., there will be food, drinks and a cash bar.

The Trivia event starts at 7 p.m.

Individuals or teams can purchase tickets online at KPSF.net/trivianight.

This event is limited to 375 guests, who must all be 21 years of age or older.

Table sponsorships with special recognition are $2,500.

There are eight levels of “giving” and benefits, including $50-plus (white), $250-plus (yellow), $500-plus (blue), and $1,000-plus (bronze). The bronze level sponsorship includes two tickets to the event.

Above that, there are silver, gold platinum and diamond levels $2,500 to $25,000-plus. Each of those sponsorship levels includes eight tickets to participate in the event.

Donations also can be made at kpsf.net/donate. And donors can request to remain anonymous.

KPSF if a 501(c)3 nonprofit; and gifts are tax-deductible as defined by the IRS.

The KPSF office is located at 1009 Barnett St., Kerrville, and the contact phone number is 257-9282. The email is kpsf@windstream.net; and the website is www.kpsf.net.

The KPSF motto is “Stronger minds, brighter futures.”