Yates leads effort to urge county filming

After questionable actions taken by Kerr County Commissioners to reduce hours at the Kerr County Animal Services Shelter occured immediately following an executive session during the county’s Oct. 15 meeting, local businesman Aaron Yates decided to once again call upon commissioners to film their meetings and make the video recordings of the proceedings available to the general public.

Yates, who owns a photography and videography company (KerrvillePhoto.com), is a life-long resident of Kerrville and the grandson of one of Kerrville’s early city managers, Dellie Voelkel.

Yates also operates a website dedicated to keeping citizens informed of actions by elected officials in both the city and county.

“Kerrville United is non-partisan, but not necessarily non-political. We do discuss politics, but not in a "red versus blue" type of argument. Politics are a part of the site, but partisanship is not,” Yates said.

In his capacity as contributor and moderator for KerrvilleUnited. com, Yates filed a Freedom of Information Act request to access the notes taken in executive session by commissioners on Oct. 15.

On his website, Yates wrote the following regarding the Oct. 15 Kerr County Commissioners Court meeting:

“The confusion surrounding the most recent Commissioners Court meeting should signal to commissioners that it's time to start recording their meetings. Let's increase transparency and engagement by using 21st century technology that can actually save time and money for the county.”

The confusion was sparked when little was discussed in open session regarding making any changes to animal shelter operational hours, but a vote was taken immediately following executive session, which is done in private and is allowed by law to discuss private matters such as pending litigation or employee issues.

After receiving and reviewing the notes, Yates reported the following:

“The records released to us this week show that commissioners entered into executive session to discuss ‘personnel matters,’ but in fact discussed general shelter policies, and those subjects are not covered by the Open Meetings Act authorization for the Court to deliberate in secret.”

After discussing the matter with County Judge Rob Kelly and at least one commissioner, Yates began circulating a petition to request that the county begin filming and posting video of their meetings.

“I’ve had the idea for a long time, dating back to when the city first started to broadcast council meetings,” Yates said. “It would be more helpful for the county, because they meet at 9 a.m. on Monday mornings and very few people can attend and find out what the county has been up to.”

Yates said he first approached county officials in 2017 about the possibility of filming meetings and again in 2018.

“The catalyst this last time was the animal services meeting that happened on Oct. 15 in commissioner’s court that kind of set the scene for me to say, ‘This is a perfect example of how the video system would be helpful,’ because no one knows what happened except the people who were in the room for the meeting that day, which was very few people,” Yates said. “Even though the video won’t run during executive session, it could have clarified what happened in open session versus what happened in closed session.”

Yates said he reached out to several of the county commissioners to discuss the animal services issue and also re-introduced the idea of video taping meetings.

“I spoke with the county judge (Rob Kelly) and Commissioner (Jonathan) Letz and they seemed open to the idea,” Yates said. “Especially because at that time the minutes of the meetings were coming out slowly, for instance for the Oct. 15 meeting, it took six weeks.”

“Minutes” are the printed transcripts detailing discussion in each meeting.

Yates said that he offered his services, free of charge, as a professional videographer to help the county set up a system.

“I’ve let them know that this (videography) is what I do for a living and I thought it would be a way for me to do something that I know how to do to help the public and the county get their messaging out,” Yates said. “I’m not interested in having a contract to do this, I’m not trying to profit on any of this, but would like to offer my expertise to maybe help them get this started and potentially save money on consulting fees.”

Yates said has also offered to donate surplus equipment he owns to the county for such a project.

“I’ve offered them a remote control camera that they could either borrow or I can gift to them,” Yates said. “As well as some other things like tripods and sound equipment.”

Yates said his only goal is to provide another layer of transparency from county officials to the taxpayers.

“Filming meetings would be important for transparency to the general public, because right now the public does not have much access to see how the county works and what they do, since their meetings are at times few people can attend,” Yates said.

“Also, it offers engagement for the public, to help them be more informed and educated as voters and community members.”

After initial conversations with Kelly and Letz, Yates was invited to film a Nov. 21 workshop on Kerr County Animal Service issues held at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.

After posting the 1 hour 52 minute video, a total of 256 views have been registered online.

“The (Kerr County Animal Services) workshop video was a good opportunity to see how the process would work and that the public is interested,” Yates said.

Another way that Yates is attempting to show the public’s interest in having county commissioners film their meetings is a petition that he has posted on KerrvilleUnited. com asking that “Kerr County immediately move to implement a recording and sharing procedure for all public meetings to better inform and engage the voters of Kerr County for whom the Commissioners serve.”

As of presstime, Yates’ petition has 573 signatures.

“I will present this petition to commissioners in December,” Yates said. “I’m hoping to be on the Dec. 23 agenda. The petition will be open and accepting signatures until then on KerrvilleUnited.com.”

Yates said his website exists solely to advocate for “good governance” with no affiliation to political parties or political action committees.