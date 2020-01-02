Yates presents county with petition to begin filming

Kerr County Commissioners held one last 2019 regular meeting on Dec. 23, with Commissioner Harley Belew absent; and considered a short list of eight agenda items, adjourning after less than half an hour in open session.

The meeting started with “public input” from local videographer Aaron Yates, who urged commissioners to set up a system to video their public meetings, and then post the videos online on the county website.

Yates said the community could then see live and recorded broadcasts, as area residents can now do with the Kerrville City Council meetings.

Such recordings could be available online for those interested in the county meetings, and a similar system would be very beneficial, he said.

“Here, it could be operated and managed by one staff member; and there are lots of systems that are free,” Yates said. “I’d be willing to donate a free camera and help set this up. This would enable constituents to understand better the work you do.”

Yates described their current system with a court reporter and transcribed minutes after delays as “all filtered right now” and said a video system would eliminate confusion.

He said he’s offered a petition via his own website; and that so far it has collected 650 names. He presented printed copies of that petition to county commissioners.

They thanked him for his information, but made no decision on his request.

Renaissance Festival

Manager Jake Williamson from the Hill Country Youth Event Center requested action from the commissioners to approve the sale of beer at the “Kerrville Renaissance Festival” to be held Jan. 24-26 and Feb. 1-2 on the grounds of the event center.

Williamson asked that County Judge Robert Kelly prepare a letter approving the sale of beer at the event; and send the letter to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission in Austin.

Without much discussion, commissioners voted 4-0 to approve Williamson’s request.

KCAD nomination

Commissioners completed the process of casting their county votes for two candidates to sit on the Kerr Central Appraisal District Board.

They voted earlier in December to cast their county votes for Judy Smith, 1,000 votes; and Eric Lantz, 314 votes.

At the Dec. 23 meeting, they voted 4-0 to confirm a resolution to make this decision final; and County Judge Robert Kelly signed the paperwork.

As an entity, Kerr County is allocated 1,314 votes, the second largest number out of the 11 entities with members on the board. Board members will serve terms 2020-21, after KCAD Chief Appraiser Sharon Constantinides tallies the votes received from all participating entities.

There were eight candidates on the ballot list.

The other entities are the cities of Kerrville and Ingram; and independent school districts including Center Point, Comfort, Divide, Harper, Hunt, Ingram, Kerrville and Medina.

Animal Services, donations

Reagan Givens, director of the Animal Services Department, spoke to commissioners on three items, all related to that department.

Given provided a “record count” to commissioners listing “miscellaneous” donations of blankets and towels at a donated value of $50; food items from another donor; and two other donors’ gifts.

Commissioners approved the donations by a 4-0 vote.

Givens also got commissioners’ approval by a 4-0 vote to accept a donation of $250 from a local resident who gave Givens her first name but not her full identity.

Givens also got commissioners’ approval to accept a donation of $250 from a member of the new Pets Alive organization for the facility operations. The donor’s note said “…to be used for the animals.”

Software, ‘Easy Vote’

Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves got commissioners’ approval for a software license agreement between “Easy Vote” and the county, and authorization for Kelly to sign that agreement.

Reeves said the cost for the “management platform” is $3,000, to be paid from budgeted funds.

Emergency Services District 2

Commissioners’ Court voted 4-0 to accept a Compilation Financial Statement for Kerr County Emergency Services District 2, prepared by Serena Burrough.

Commissioners’ comments

Events such as the Blue Santa program and Polar Bear Plunge in West Kerr County were listed.

Fire danger was mentioned, even from heat lamps used for animals during cold weather.

“Rain dances” were requested.

Kelly said they were making progress on capital improvements planning, and the topic would probably be on the agenda at the first January meeting, possibly followed by a bond issue in fall 2020.