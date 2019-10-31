City's 'Fright Night' offered for Halloween

The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department will host Family Fright Night on Halloween night, Oct. 31 in Louise Hays Park beginning at 5:30 p.m.

There is no admission to attend this family-friendly event that offers a costume contest, trick-or-treating, games, bounce houses, music, and more fun festivities.

The costume contest registration begins at 5:30 p.m., with judging times at 6 p.m. (0-4 years); 6:20 p.m. (5-9 years); 6:40 p.m. (family/group costumes); 7 p.m. (10-14 years); and 7:20 (15+ years). Awards will be given for crowd favorite, most creative, creepiest costume, and more.

For safety, the Lehmann-Monroe Park entrance on Park Lane will only be utilized as an entrance for ADA vehicular accessibility and for the event exit. It will be closed to regular vehicular traffic entering the park during the event with the exception of ADA accessibility parking for legally marked handicapped vehicles (plates/tags), as space allows.

All other vehicles will not be allowed to enter the park through this entrance. The entrance to Louise Hays Park will remain open for event traffic until parking is full. Parking in Louise Hays Park is limited, so attendees are encouraged to park in the free downtown parking garage.

The Parks and Recreation Department would like to thank all the sponsors that are helping make this event a success, including H-E-B. It’s not too late to be a booth sponsor for this event. Register your organization to host a booth and activity with candy or prizes.

Decorate either a car or a 10x10 tent booth with a Halloween theme (family friendly) and distribute candy/prizes to trick-or-treaters. This is a great way to give back to the community. To become a booth sponsor, contact Rosa Ledesma via email at rosa.ledesma @kerrvilletx.gov or at 258-1160.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 257-7300, recreation@ kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.