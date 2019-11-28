‘Black Friday’ set to begin Thanksgiving afternoon

If you’re a dedicated Black Friday weekend shopper, your credit card and checkbook are ready, and you don’t mind missing part of Thanksgiving holiday events, the shopping opportunities begin as early as 1 p.m. on Thursday.

For some, Black Friday shopping is part of Thanksgiving.

Beall’s

Part of the Stage Stores family of department stores, Beall’s Black Friday sales start at River Hills Mall on Thanksgiving Thursday at 1 p.m. and continue until 1 a.m. on Friday.

The store will re-open on Friday at 6 a.m. and stay open until midnight.

Get a sneak peak at the “doorbusters” by shopping early online at www.stagestores.com.

JC Penney

JC Penney in River Hills Mall will open Thanksgiving Day from 2 to 10 p.m., with coupons presented to shoppers at the door when they open, for discount amounts ranging from $10 to $500 off.

Hours on Black Friday will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The www.jcp.com website includes an ad for Black Friday specials, including shoes, jewelry, towels, coffeemakers and air fryers.

The Black Friday Sneak Peak can be seen at the website.

Hibbetts

The sporting goods store in River Hill Mall listed shopping hours as Thanksgiving Thursday, 5-11 p.m.; Black Friday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Saturday, their regular business hours.

Belk

This store in River Hills Mall will open from 4 p.m. on Thursday to 1 a.m. on Friday, and re-open on Friday at 6 a.m.

Belk’s online advertising says deals will continue into Saturday; and they will be offering multiple “Doorbusters.”

The first adult customers at the door each day will receive gift cards of amounts $5-$500.

Online shoppers and those wanting to add to their lists can visit www.belk.com to see their online multi-page brochure.

Game Stop

This retailer on Junction Highway will be open Thursday 3-10 p.m.; and then re-open Black Friday at 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cato’s

Cato’s, also on Junction Highway, will be closed Thanksgiving Day, then open at 9 a.m. on Black Friday, to serve customers until 9 p.m.

Home Depot

At Kerrville’s Home Depot on Sidney Baker Street North, the store is closed on Thanksgiving Day, then open on Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Saturday the store’s regular hours.

Online ads features major appliances such as dishwashers, refrigerators, microwaves, ranges, and washers and dryers.

The website is www.homedepot. com for online shopping.

Burke’s Outlet

This store in River Hills Mall will be closed Thursday, but will open on Black Friday at 7 a.m. and stay open until 11 p.m.

The manager said they have clothing for infants through ladies and men’s wear including plus-sizes. He said they also have lots of toys, housewares and Christmas décor.

Maurice’s

This clothing and accessories store in the mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, and will open on Black Friday at 8 a.m. and be open until 10 p.m. Hours on Saturday will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lowe’s Home Improvement Store

Lowe’s will be closed all day Thanksgiving Day.

The store will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and close at 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday hours will be the store’s usual hours.

The online sales brochure for this Christmas season displays dozens of different appliances including those for kitchens, bathroom and laundry; plus tools and building supplies, and some Christmas decorations already at sale prices.

Those wishing to start with online shopping can visit www.lowes.com.

They also offer purchasing online and requesting in-store pick-up every day.

Sears

The manager at Sears on Junction Highway says the store will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and open on Black Friday starting at 7 a.m. and stay open until 6 p.m.

Tractor Supply

The Tractor Supply store on Sidney Baker Street is another business that will be closed on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.

They will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

There are other gift ideas on the website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Call 257-0400 for more information.

Walmart

Kerrville’s Walmart Superstore will be open 24 hours per day as usual through Thanksgiving week, including Thursday.

But the Black Friday specials will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.

Shoppers are encouraged to visit the website www.walmart.com/ blackfriday.

The company has one sale brochure that starts with food and ends with electronic items, and includes in between just about everything except toys.

They have a whole separate 48-page “Toy Shop” brochure that says it lists more than 400 items, and shoppers can “find 1,000s more online.” One inside page near the front of it is a blank wish list a child could use to make a list of his or favorites.

Shopper surveys

The online surveying process WalletHub has released its 2019 “Best Stores for Black Friday” looking at nearly 8,000 deals from 29 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2019 Black Friday ad scans.

According to the WalletHub list, the best Black Friday retailers, by average percent of discounts, were listed, from 1 to 10 as Stage, Belk, Bealls. JC Penney, Kohl’s, New York & Company, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kmart, Sears and Fred Meyer.

Five of those have stores in Kerrville.

The overall average discount is 40 percent according to WalletHub, and their survey said consumers should aim for this discount amount or higher, to avoid Black Friday traps.

Also from WalletHub, there’s an online list of “top 10 deals with added discount for waiting until Black Friday.”

First, the top five product categories were listed as jewelry; books, movies and music; apparel and accessories; consumer packaged goods; and toys.

In contrast, their list of worst product categories was appliances, video games, computers and phones, furniture, and consumer electronics.

There was a specific list of items that WalletHub considers good deals on Black Friday, though no explanation was listed for each one.

That list included the ThinkPad T470 Laptop; a Radiant Cedar infrared corner sauna; the JBL 3.1 Channel Soundbar, an Xbox Star Wars Bundle; and the LG 6.3 cubic foot electric range.

Shoppers are apparently cooling on Black Friday, turned off by crowds and overworked sales associates.

Even without earlier store openings, retailers will be burning the candle at both ends if sales slow and stakes mount for the crucial holiday period.

Some have already kicked off “Black Friday deals” online and in-store, ahead of the shopping day.

Shoppers may not love Black Friday, but analysts still say it’s the best time, along with Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, to find the deepest markdowns on hot holiday gifts.

Popular items are also more likely to sell out later in the season. So, if you’re after hot toys, you better buy them quickly.

With promotions starting earlier in the holiday season, consumers are also getting savvier about how they find the best bargains. More U.S. consumers than ever are expected to use their phones to shop online this Thanksgiving.