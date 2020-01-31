Early estimates show 19 homeless counted in area

Delayne Sigerman, Place 4 Kerrville City Councilperson, and 28 local volunteers set out early Thursday morning to try and determine the number of homeless residents residing within the the city limits.

What started out as a project born out of necessity for state and federal funding, resulted in a better understanding of who and how one becomes homeless.

“This wasn’t a Delayne project or a city project or an Austin coming down to little Kerrville project. It was a community project,” Sigerman said. “We were able to locate as many as 19 individuals who identified themselves to us as homeless. They come from all walks of life, were all in different situations … some out of their control and some not …. and they were each kind, helpful and courteous.”

The “Point In Time” count was conducted across the state on behalf of the Texas Homeless Network. Participation in the statewide count ensures eligibility for organizations such as Salvation Army or Christian Assistance Ministry to obtain funding and grants, which is why Sigerman agreed to organize the local project. PIT means that a person is included in the count based on their housing situation at the “point in time” of the count.

Volunteers were invited to an informational meeting in December and were required to complete a formal training session on how to approach someone they believe is homeless and how to record their answers to the required survey.

“I have to say that it was outside of most people’s comfort zone and it was amazing to watch each of them work through it,” Sigerman said.

Volunteers, including Sigerman, left the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library at 6 a.m. and set out on foot, in many cases, to locate anyone living outside of shelter. The enthusiastic group of volunteers stayed out for hours trying to make sure they were able to provide an accurate count of local homeless citizens and their response to the experience was genuine.

“We interviewed two elderly men and three men in the 28-44 age range. One was from the Texas Hill Country, the rest were from other states and did not plan to stay in the area. Most had been homeless for many years, and the root causes varied,” Carol Millburger said. “The unifying factor was each man was polite, patient, and appreciative of our efforts to ask about them. The interviews had a dual impact, they provided necessary information and were received as a gesture of kindness.”

Ken and Antoinette Syring teamed up for the project and shared initial concerns, but ultimately considered the experience positive and memorable.

“At first we were slightly apprehensive about approaching strangers and asking personal questions of them. When we did come across a few gentlemen, we were surprised at their response to us. They were very open and honest with us and we got a lot of insight as to what had transpired in their lives that caused their current circumstances,” the Syrings wrote. “We saw first hand the difficulties that they faced.

“Anyone can find themselves in similar circumstances. It was truly an eye-opening experience. It was a very gratifying experience and we are so happy we made the choice to go out and try and help them.”

Sigerman said she had similar responses from volunteers and is grateful for those that help make the local PIT Count possible.

“We rallied for the cause and there wasn’t anyone that I asked for help that didn’t say ‘sure’,” Sigerman said.

Sigerman said she was overwhelmed, but not surprised, by the willingness to help from resident volunteers and local organizations. She said Comanche Trace residents donated most of the items placed in the “goodie bags” provided to homeless residents interviewed.

The bags included things like socks, toiletries and resource information for various forms of assistance, including housing, food and treatment for various afflictions.

Sigerman said the Doyle Community Center, led by Lois Shaw, gathered additional items to be given to homeless residents.

“Before I knew it, I had a garage full of items for these wonderful little bags,” Sigerman said.

The process was a learning one for Sigerman, who said she will do it again and make changes in the future.

“We were told to go out early in the morning, which we did, but the count does not officially end until midnight,” Sigerman said. “I hope to do a summer count and the next time we do it, I think we should go out in shifts throughout the day, rather than all at once.”

The official THN PIT Count is conducted annually in January, which Sigerman plans to oversee next year.