CIP projects big-ticket items for county, city

Continual repairs and growing pains have Kerr County and City of Kerrville officials juggling ever-changing lists of what they need and how to pay for it.

Kerr County discussions

County Judge Robert Kelly outlined recently the ongoing discussions among members of a citizen committee chosen by the Commissioners’ Court members.

He said the first discussions in early 2019 between Commissioner Jonathan Letz and Peter Lewis first concerned remodeling the courthouse “basement” and deferred maintenance needs at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.

That grew into a five-person Capital Improvement Planning Committee with Letz and Kelly as co-chairs and Lewis as an ex-officio member. They had four meetings in two months; including a general orientation meeting, and tours to county-owned property east of downtown, from the courthouse west of downtown, and a wrap-up meeting.

Their tours and discussions so far have included the Hill Country Youth Exhibit Center, especially needs at the indoor arena; Road & Bridge Yard which is too small; Animal Control, much-discussed recently by the public; uses for the two former Juvenile Detention Center buildings; possible courthouse renovations; the county’s Maintenance Yard; and the Ingram Courthouse Annex.

Kelly said by the time they discussed all those, “storage” needs appeared for many offices and sites, so they added that as a separate item.

“By law we’re required to keep a lot of documents forever, supposedly in climate-controlled conditions,” he said. “Realistically, we need a storage facility.”

Kelly said he sees this as a big “musical chairs” problem” – there’s no room to grow in present spaces. What can they build or open up first?

For instance, he sees possibilities in moving the Juvenile Probation Department to the newer JDC building next door to its current site; where there’s more room for that department’s program and records. And he sees storage facility possibilities in the older JDC building’s former “cells” with some changes.

About Animal Control, Kelly said the current location is not good in terrain or shape, to expand or build a new facility. The committee’s ideas so far have led to looking at 16 acres on Spur 100; and at the four acres adjacent to the Kerr County Jail beside Kerrville Public Utility Board.

Kelly said Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer suggested jail “trustees” could work in both a re-located garden there and as Animal Services workers if that was the location.

“We are in the short-term adoption business, having to hold animals 72 hours. We have needed a long-term adoption partner and so far Kerrville Pets Alive is it,” he said.

They have had requests or discussed which departments might move out of the main courthouse to other sites; and the need – if they build something – to be able to grow laterally and vertically to a second story for future growth.

Kelly said all the committee’s ideas have been discussed with county commissioners, and they’re excited. Some committee members and others have even volunteered to contact property owners they think the committee ought to talk to.

They had another meeting scheduled Jan. 3, and now plan to have two meetings per month.

Kelly foresees a bond issue proposed to county voters to pay for future projects; and they’ve estimated a rough total of at least $10.5 million, though Kelly said it could be proposed at $15-20 million to the public.

“No one on this committee is talking about Certificates of Obligation. We’d like to find out what people think about this,” he said.

His goal so far is to have the committee’s work done by the end of May 2020, with recommendations to Commissioners’ Court; and decide on putting the question on the November 2020 ballot.

They would take public comments and reactions during the summer; and the committee would start campaigning for their planned improvements in the fall.

“The rules say if a bond issue fails we have to wait three years to do the same work with C.O.’s. That happened with improvements to the HCYEC,” Kelly said. “If that happens with this, we live with what we have for three more years.”

City of Kerrville

City officials from Manager Mark McDaniel and Deputy Manager E.A. Hoppe to the five City Council members and various departments are always managing a number of capital improvement projects.

Presently that list has 29 projects on it, and each one has a varied design stage and construction time estimated.

On the spreadsheet, the design stage includes firm name, contract (dollar) amount and estimated completion.

The construction stage likewise includes contractor, budget amount and estimated completion.

Hoppe said the items on the present list are not listed in any particular order, just numbered.

For instance, number 3 is the parking garage enhancements and Water Street streetscape. The description of that one is, “to address physical and functional necessities of the amenities surrounding the parking garage structure …”

Peter Lewis Architects completed design work last fall; and construction is yet to be determined as they anticipate bids being advertised any time now.

The cost for that project so far is $24,400 to the architects and $300,000 budgeted for construction.

Number 24 on the list is “Olympic Drive extension,” an extension of roadway and utilities from existing Olympic Drive to Loop 534. This project was agreed to by the city in conjunction with the building of the new Hal Peterson Middle School on Loop 534 across from Tivy High School. But that school’s access is planned from this street extension.

Hoppe anticipated council’s award for construction as of last November on the list; and said recently that a tap for a new water main at the school site was the first requirement, and done about Thanksgiving.

Number 8 is an aquatics center feasibility study, part of the discussion of future care and/or use of the city’s Olympic Pool.

Hoppe said city officials are currently meeting with “stakeholders,” groups or entities that have expressed interest in an improved swimming center. Those include Schreiner University and Kerrville ISD leaders, he said.

Local drivers already have experienced the improved condition of Hill County Drive at State Hwy. 16, where past rains have flooded that intersection. A contractor redesigned 250 feet of the roadway to address drainage and road surface issues, and Hoppe said that initial work will be followed by drainage improvements from the street to the Guadalupe River.

The first part cost $24,580 for design, and $162,292.15 for construction; and is considered complete.

Future work on the drainage master plan includes 12 known problem areas assessed; and the first two to be worked on in tandem are the Lois Street area and storm water drainage past Take It Easy Park to solve flooding problems.

A feasibility study on a new Public Safety Complex is meant to tell city officials if and how it’s possible to have a new center to house Kerrville Police Department, Kerrville Fire Department Administration and Municipal Court. Each of those is currently housed in separate sites. A consultant completed a “needs assessments and conceptual layouts,” Hoppe said, in addition to site assessments and phasing options. But financing, timing and alternative solutions are still pending.

A smaller project listed is the enclosure of the existing elevator shaft at the clock tower outside City Hall, to make it weather-tight and less apt to be in disrepair.

While preliminary design has started with an architect, everything else is “to be determined” on this CIP chart.

This list is updated monthly for council and posted on the city’s website for the public.

Some projects are more “fun” than others. They’re discussing or moving forward with a “boating center” on Nimitz Lake; the Kerrville Urban Trail System; extending the River Trail to Schreiner University; and finishing the Tennis Center improvements.

Others draw dissenting opinions such as the wastewater system, Water Treatment Plant and workforce housing.