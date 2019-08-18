Raphael Free Clinic celebrating 22 years

The Raphael Community Free Clinic recently celebrated 22 years of serving as a lifeline for those without medical insurance in the Hill Country.

The clinic opened its doors on Aug. 7, 1997, and almost immediately increased its services from one evening a week to five days a week.

After its start in the gym at Notre Dame Catholic School and then a site on Sidney Baker, a capital campaign allowed them to build their own clinic at 1807 Water St. in August 2008.

Administrator Ken Zysko said their patient count has now increased to the point that they need more exam rooms to handle patient visits. That’s under discussion now.

Their staff and volunteers include the equivalent of two full-time providers, and when all are working, all four exam rooms are busy, at maximum capacity.

Zysko said they also have been transitioning from paper files for patients to electronic files in computers, so some large shelves and file cabinets are being emptied. This also reduces the need for more volunteers to file or otherwise handle patient files.

As a result, he and the staff are working out how to rearrange some office space and turn two rooms into new exam rooms.

This new arrangement will cost them something, as only one of the two rooms has a sink and necessary plumbing, but Zysko sees two new patient exam rooms under their current roof without having to expand the building.

A continuing need at the clinic is donations to pay for medications and medical supplies, Zysko said.

“We treat more than 250 diabetic patients, and supply their meters, test strips, medications and other supplies,” Zysko said. “Our drug budget was about $200,000, and, of that, $60,000-$80,000 was for insulin while we spent a total of about $80,000 on all other drugs. Medical supplies cost us about $30,000.”

Zysko said that pressure on their budget recently decreased when they partnered with a new source, a company that deals directly with drug manufacturers to get many prescription drugs for free and then coordinates with Raphael and other clinics to distribute the drugs.

The local clinic submits a monthly order and then pays the “handling charge” to the intermediary of $625 per month.

“That has decreased our drug budget to about $80,000 for all the drugs we order,” he said, “Plus, pharmaceutical companies have ‘patient assistance’ plans we can sometimes tie into for certain drugs.”

He said the clinic’s next biggest expense is professional salaries, including their family nurse practitioners, registered nurses and pharmacy staff.

Zysko sent out a fundraising appeal letter to area residents in August, asking for donations to cover the rest of 2019 expenses and the 2020 budget (drawn up by calendar years).

“In practical terms, the majority of the donations come in at the end of the year, often in December when people consider their charitable gifts,” Zysko said.

He said people also could consider leaving a bequest or gift to the clinic in their wills.

He said they also get some ongoing help from foundations and endowments. The local hospital helps by performing medical tests at reduced or low charges, and the local clinic is a partner with Methodist Healthcare Ministries in San Antonio.

“We operate on all private or foundation funding, but don’t take money from any government sources,” Zysko said.

He said they couldn’t do what they do without the hours given by 48 volunteers. Those volunteers are spread out over each week, and some are retired registered nurses and two are retired doctors.

Zysko said they recorded between 4,500 and 5,000 patient visits in 2018, by about 1,250 patients. The clinic draws its patients from a seven-county area: Kerr, Bandera, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Real and Kimble.

Zysko said drug costs – what the clinic has to pay to get the drugs to dispense to patients – have continued to rise up to 1,000 percent over the last five years.

“When a drug’s patent expires and it becomes generic, you would expect the price would go down,” Zysko said. “But if it does, the producer says they’re not going to make it anymore. So the law of supply and demand kicks in; and supply goes down and costs go up from the suppliers who are left.”

Integrated behavioral health care

One focus at the clinic is on care delivery and quality gaps in attention to mental health and substance abuse disorders.

Zysko said the vision of the Raphael Clinic is to leave no working-poor, uninsured adult in Kerrville and the surrounding areas without free primary healthcare, mental healthcare and medications.

“We’re looking at each person’s physical and emotional mental health. We’re partnering with New Hope Counseling here and referring patients we think need that help. One counselor is coming to Raphael fultime; or we’re sending patients to the New Hope office, mostly for depression or anxiety,” Zysko said.

Another step in complete care is filled by doctors at TSO; and Eye Associates of San Antonio, Boerne and Kerrville. Dr. Ben Pena at TSO sees some Raphael patients each month and gives eyeglass prescriptions. The glasses are ordered at Raphael Clinic online.

The eye doctors including Gregory Brunin at Eye Associates are providing eye exams and other help to patients at no cost.

“Most of our patients got paperwork to get free eye exams and glasses. A few didn’t need glasses; and some were referred locally,” he said. “Those patients included many of our diabetic patients. Eyesight problems are part of the effects of diabetes.”

“Virtually all our patients have chronic illnesses and have to be seen regularly. They don’t have illnesses or complaints that can be taken care of in a single or occasional visit,” he said.

That level of care is expensive and the alternative is for the clinic to limit the number of patients they can see, or expand significantly. That’s why they’re discussing the new exam rooms.

Most of the patient visits are diabetics who come once a month and then perhaps every six months. That patient type is followed by cardiac patients, and lesser numbers of medical evaluations on new patients or follow-up visits, and well-woman care.

The majority of their patients are between ages 36 and 59.

The vast majority of patients’ incomes, Zysko said, are $0-10,000; and a very small percent makes more than $25,000 per year.

To qualify for the clinic’s free services, a new patient must show their 1040 tax form from 2018; or if the person didn’t work or can prove low income, they must show their W-2 form.

To show earnings, they can show Medicaid or Social Security records.

Need for donations

Area residents willing to help Raphael Clinic in their annual fundraising can donate in three ways.

The first is to give online by PayPal on their website at www.raphaelclinic.org.

The second is to visit the clinic at 1807 Water St. during clinic hours between 8:30 a.m. and noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 1:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays.

The third is to mail a contribution to the clinic at P.O. Box 291729, Kerrville, TX 78029. Donors can send cash or use a credit card.

Call Zysko at 895-4201 for more information or to request help setting up a bequest in a will.

Raphael Clinic is a 501(c)3 charity and donations are tax-deductible.

A nine-member board of directors is led by Mike Douville, president.

Donation needs, process

The fundraising letter says, “Your gift of $100, $500, $1,000 or $5,000 can make all the difference to our being able to continue to serve 1,252 patients yearly with no other access to health care. Please consider making as generous a gift as you can. Raphael Clinic is not an alternative for those we serve; we are their only option to receive medical care.”

He said. “The clinic accepts no funding from federal, state or city governments, but relies on the generosity of donations from charitable organizations and private donors.”

Their patients can have up to 200 percent of the federal poverty guideline, and qualify for care if they are not insured.

Zysko said those qualifications mean a patient is not signed up for Medicare, not registered for VA care, and has no private insurance.