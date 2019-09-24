City announces weekend street closures for triathlon - hccommunityjournal.com: Home

City announces weekend street closures for triathlon

Posted: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 4:31 pm

The Ninth Annual Kerrville Triathlon Festival will be held this weekend, Sept. 28-29, 2019.

This special event, professionally organized by High Five Events out of Austin, came to Kerrville in 2011 and brings a long course triathlon to the Texas Hill Country. High Five Events and the City of Kerrville have come together to host the Kerrville Triathlon Festival. This two-day event will consist of eight races, a sports exposition and a free Kids Fun Run. One race, the Half Ironman Triathlon, will feature some of the most scenic cycling available in Texas.

For additional information, including full race routes, please visit the official event website at www.kerrvilletri.com or contact High Five Event s atinfo@highfiveevents.com.

Street Closures and delays this weekend will include closures on Water Street, parts of Highways 16 and 27, as well as the 534 bridge. See attached for details.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300 or recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website atwww.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall.

