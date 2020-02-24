Feral swine topic of HCMN meeting Feb. 24

Feral swine continue to be a menace, from the economic damage to the state's agricultural interests to environmental destruction.

The public is invited to attend the monthly meeting of the Hill Country Chapter, Texas Master Naturalists on Monday, Feb. 24, to hear this presentation.

The meeting will be held in the Upper Guadalupe River Authority Lecture Hall, located at 125 North Lehmann Drive.

There will be a period of time beginning at 6:15 p.m. to chat with members and guests. Chapter business begins at 6:45 p.m. and the presentation will begin at 7 p.m.

Craig Childs is a retired pathologist, a graduate of Texas Tech University School of Medicine and a member of the Hill Country Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists.

He is presently employed in his dream job by the YMCA of Greater San Antonio as Program and Ranch Manager for Roberts Ranch, in Kerr County, and he will speak on the subject of feral hogs at the February meeting of the Hill Country Chapter.

After providing an overview of the problem from a local, national, and international perspective, Childs will review manage-ment strategies such as whole sounder removal, targeted hunting, and insights on how to integrate the tools for hog management that would be appropriate for a given property and management goals.

There will be a review of zoonotic illnesses and feral hogs, and an interactive discussion with the audience on the role of hog toxicants.

Childs has used his pathology skills as a volunteer supporting monitoring of Chronic Wasting Disease for Texas Parks and Wildlife.

He and his wife Ruth live on a property on the Cibolo Creek in Kendall County, where he used to hunt feral hogs for meat and sport.

However one day he discovered that their carefully maintained riparian zone had been completely destroyed by feral hogs, and realized that “we are not going to barbecue our way out of the problem.”

The Hill Country Chapter

Texas Master Naturalist, Hill Country Chapter is one of 48 regional Texas Master Naturalist volunteer corps. The chapter serves Bandera, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Mason, Menard, Real, and San Saba counties. Members receive comprehensive training in natural resource management specific to the Texas Hill Country and share their knowledge to promote conservation and good stewardship in their communities.

For information about the Hill Country Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist Program, contact hillcountrymembership@gmail.com.