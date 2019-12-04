Planned power outage to force temporary closure of animal shelter Thursday - hccommunityjournal.com: Home

Planned power outage to force temporary closure of animal shelter Thursday

Posted: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 1:38 pm

A planned power outage by the Kerrville Public Utility Board is causing Kerr County Animal Services to temporarily close its animal control facility on Thursday morning, from 9 a.m. to noon, before reopening in the afternoon.

“KPUB is doing electrical work on a neighboring property to our facility at 3600 Loop 534 and provided us notice that we will be without power while that work is being performed,” said KCAS Director Reagan Givens.

“We will be answering calls for service during this time,” Givens added. “Calls will be rerouted to a courthouse office so that KCAS can still dispatch animal control officers out on calls.”

“Even though we will not have access to computers or any lighting in the facility, we will still be feeding and cleaning kennels as per our usual schedule,” Givens confirmed. “No animal will go without food, water or cleaning due to the outage and temporary closure,” he said.

KPUB estimates it should restore power around noon, and KCAS will reopen the center accordingly.

For animal control services, call the KCAS office at 830-257-3100.

