Keen concert will benefit HCYO March 7

Acclaimed Americana Recording Artist Robert Earl Keen celebrates his 13th annual one-night only concert event for The Hill Country Youth Orchestras.

Also, back by popular demand, he is bringing very special guests, the highly-acclaimed Quebe Sisters, to the Cailloux Theater on March 7.

Keen has recorded 19 albums and has performed thousands of shows with no end in sight. From his humble beginnings on the folk scene, he has blazed a peer/critic, fan-based trail that has earned him living legend status in the Americana music world.

Keen remains as committed to and inspired by his muse as ever. Keen’s accolades include the 2018 Distinguished Alumni Award from Texas A&M University, the 2015 BMI’s Troubadour Award, and the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame Award in 2012. He was also inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2019.

With more than 15 years of touring to date, The Quebe Sisters have delivered their authentic triple fiddle and three-part harmony sound to the concert halls and festivals of North America, Europe, and Russia.

Grace, Sophia, and Hulda Quebe front an innovative Progressive Western Swing band of archtop guitar, upright bass, fiddles and sibling harmony. The Dallas-based five-piece presents a unique Americana blend of Western Swing, Jazz-influenced Swing, Country, Texas-Style Fiddling, and Western music.

Combine the musical stylings of The Mills Brothers, Ray Price, Count Basie, Willie Nelson, and you have none other than The Quebe Sisters. Audiences are transfixed, then blown away by the innovative Quebe Sisters.

Along with headlining their own shows, they’ve shared stages with American music legends Willie Nelson, George Strait, Merle Haggard, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Ray Price, Connie Smith, Marty Stuart, Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, Ray Benson and Asleep at the Wheel, Riders in the Sky and many others.

More than 130 Hill Country Youth Orchestras students, ages six through 18, will join the festivities and open the concert.

This year the HCYO students will perform selections by Broadway composers of the 20th Century — Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Lerner and Lowe, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Steven Sondheim. All proceeds (100 percent) from every ticket sold will go directly to The Hill Country Youth Orchestras Scholarship and Endowment Funds which provides the opportunity for children from first grade through 12th grade to participate in the only tuition-free youth orchestra music program in the country.

Hill Country Youth Orchestras

Hill Country Youth Orchestras is the only organization of its kind in the country offering free tuition, low-cost string instrument rentals and scholarship assistance for private lessons to all children who participate regardless of race, color, creed, disability, or economic status.

For 33 years, the HCYO mission has been to “bring the joy of the orchestra experience to the youth of the Texas Hill Country” with the vision to nurture, encourage and assist young musicians by sharing the love and joy of music through quality instruction, concert performances, and community service. The core HCYO belief is that unlimited and early exposure to music fosters lifelong recognition of its value and instills life skills, development of leadership, teamwork, responsibility, and discipline.

More than 150 students from the Texas Hill Country participate in the program annually. In addition to its main campus in Kerrville, HCYO has satellite campuses in Fredericksburg and Boerne.

HCYO is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. HCYO is supported through the generosity of its individual donors, foundation grants, community businesses and very generous support from Keen’s concert with the entire concert proceeds going directly to the Endowment and Scholarship Funds of the Hill Country Youth Orchestras, Inc.

Tickets and VIP Reception packages are available at the Cailloux Theater Box Office by calling (830) 896-9393 or online at caillouxtheater.com.

• VIP Reception & Concert Package for VIP Seats $250, $200 and $125 include the pre-concert VIP Reception at 6 p.m. in the Cailloux Theater Lobby and the Concert at 8 p.m. The VIP Reception includes refreshments, a silent auction and Robert Earl Keen leading a live auction.

• $400 VIP Box Seats and $350 VIP Front Row Seats includes the pre-concert Reception and Concert plus a private meet and greet with Earl Keen at 6 p.m. and a special REK gift package.

• General Admission Tickets for 8 p.m. concert: $75, $50, $25, $10.