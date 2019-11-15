C.E.R.T volunteers sought

Kerr County’s “Community Emergency Response Team” under the direction of county Emergency Management Coordinator William “Dub” Thomas is seeking more area volunteers willing to be trained, especially as “search and rescue” team members, and then be available to respond to emergencies.

The C.E.R.T. program is sponsored by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas leads the C.E.RT. program, in addition to his other duties.

These trained volunteers would be classed as SAR Tech II and become part of the certified SAR team.

“I’m looking for new volunteers for that. We need up to seven members who can be a ‘deployable asset’ for us, to go out in the field and be able to be self-sufficient 12-24 hours before they need assistance,” Thomas said.

Sometimes they also may be needed to watch low-water crossings for possible flooding. Thomas said that frees up Sheriff’s deputies or other law enforcement to respond to emergencies, too.

Thomas said the C.E.R.T. team and other parts of Kerr County law enforcement have mutual aid agreements with the rest of the AACOG member-area, so their services could be requested outside Kerr County. And the local training already includes “shelter management.”

He said the current SAR team had two weekends of training in mid-October, almost all classroom study with a short session on practical navigation using traditional non-electronic compasses – “because sometimes there may not be a signal for electronic devices.”

That class was followed by two days for the NASAR written test in late October. And they practiced at Kerrville-Schreiner Park on one day, taking a final exam “practical” on knots, one navigation course, built their own shelters, practiced how to build a fire with tinder and small twigs, and practiced tracking.

He has C.E.R.T. classes scheduled Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 21-23, 2020.

He also tentatively has set another SAR class on Friday-Sunday, March 13-15, followed by Saturday and Sunday, March 28-29.

Area residents can choose to volunteer for C.E.R.T. training by the following process:

• Be a resident of Kerr County;

• Age 18 and over;

• Fill out and turn in an application;

• Have no criminal history when a background check is done;

• Sign a liability release;

• Sign a confidentiality agreement.

These are all volunteer members, Thomas said, and there’s some expense involved for each volunteer, such as a “tracking stick,” compass, rope, a tarp for shelter, fire-making materials, high-visibility clothing, and a backpack.

Once accepted, the volunteer students attend 20 hours of Basic C.E. R.T class training.

The classroom sessions are held at the Sheriff’s Office training facility on Clearwater Paseo.

One of those classes will be taught by SO department heads who will introduce themselves and speak to C.E.R.T. students about their departments and responsibilities.

The other requirement following the 20 hours of classroom time is for each student to go online at the Federal Emergency Management Agency website and complete three independent study courses.

Thomas said those are:

• IS-100 – introduction to incident command;

• IS-200 – incident command support, single resources and initial action incidences;

• IS-700 – incident management systems.

“There’s a six-month probationary period from the time the class hours start, and each student can take the three FEMA courses during that time,” Thomas said.

The local classes are scheduled on an irregular basis.

“We’re asking for their volunteer time and interest. They might have to take their car to get somewhere. And I have some C.E.R.T. shirts, supplied by the Sheriff’s Department, that I can give to volunteers.”

He said students also are expected to participate in four C.E.R.T. events. Those can include mock exercises or training, or real-life events at which the volunteers use their training and skills.

Thomas said he’s working on a “Standard Operating Procedure” to apply to the SAR group; and ongoing future courses may include “wilderness first aid” and other training.

Thomas wants area residents to know the requirements have been relaxed in one respect.

“Previously the C.E.R.T. volunteers had to first graduate from the 12 weeks of the Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy; then sign up for the 20 hours of the free Basic C.E.R.T. class. We’ve changed that to not require the KCSO training,” Thomas said.

“C.E.R.T. volunteers are a force multiplier for the Sheriff’s Office,” Thomas said.

He said he currently has 54 trained volunteers on his rolls; and of that list, about half are most active.

“I would like to double that active number,” Thomas said, adding his current group has all diverse backgrounds, but he said having radio skills would be a plus.

“We need an SAR team here to help search for aged, those with dementia, people who walk away from home and are reported missing, or children who may be at a summer camp here and get lost somehow.”

Thomas also has a trained search and rescue dog and handler available for training or cases when needed.

Volunteers’ activities

Once the volunteers are trained, the group has regular meetings the second Thursday each month, 5:30-6:30 p.m. depending on the topic of instruction.

‘I hope each volunteer does 70 percent of the activities. It keeps people familiar with the skills and training,” Thomas said. “And it’s something pretty much anybody can do.”

In the past, his C.E.R.T. volunteers have worked on “sheltering;” giving psychological first aid; some used training in disaster assessment; searching for a lost person; working on a “loose grid search” for evidence in a murder case; and helping install about 900 smoke alarms across Kerrville and the county.

Some have manned the SO’s Command Communications trailer at events and sites, and done registration and intake.

Management coordinator

Overall, Thomas’ job is more than scheduling and directing the C.E.R.T. volunteers training and activities,

He also works as a team with all other Kerr and Kerrville emergency responder offices and specifically with the Kerrville Emergency Management and the City of Ingram coordinators to remain always ready to respond to any emergencies.

The basic Kerr County plan is a very large set of notebooks that contain 22 “annexes” or chapters/topics.

Those topics include communications; terrorism; hazardous materials; legal; donations management; public utilities; mass care; and search and rescue.