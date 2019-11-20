Emotions run high at animal shelter workshop

A public workshop called by Kerr County Commissioners Monday night to address recent controversial changes in operations at the Kerr County Animal Services shelter sparked emotion from both animal rights activists and county officials. Stories of violent social-media posts against animal control workers were revealed; and local citizens urged commissioners to reopen the shelter on Saturdays and allow volunteers to return.

The workshop was the result of an abrupt decision on Oct. 16 by the county to close the animal shelter on Saturdays, citing budgetary constraints and giving 24-hour notice of that change.

In addition, county officials simultaneously announced limitations would be imposed on existing and active volunteers who had been assisting in caring for the shelter animals.

Nearly 175 people attended Monday night’s workshop, which was held at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.

“We all know we have a problem,” said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly. “And we’re trying to do the best we can and I know a lot of people in this room are upset by the decision that we made.”

Kelly said the changes were a result of a “personnel crisis we had to deal with.”

That crisis, according to Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz, was 1,346 hours of overtime logged by animal services staff during the previous fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2018 - Sept. 30, 2019).

In addition, Letz shared hostile and threatening social media posts directed at animal services staff.

“If I was in charge, these kinds of people would be euthanized, not the animals,” one post read. “You don’t deserve this planet and your little Nazi animal genocides station should be put out of business along with your income that brings you food to your table.”

The post went on to say, “You should never procreate; your kids don’t deserve a life.”

In addition, Kelly shared a story about which one of the animal control officers took his pre-school-aged child to a gas station and was greeted by animal rights activists yelling “murderer, murderer.”

“These people are your neighbors. They are going to work trying to earn a living just like you are,” Kelly said. “That’s just unacceptable.”

Another story was shared about a female animal control officer being surrounded in H-E-B and confronted by similar behavior and was ultimately spat on.

For all of the concern about budget and overtime costs, commissioners spent a great deal of time detailing and condemning such behavior and explaining that Kerr County Animal Control staff do not deserve to be treated in such a way.

The county shelter is run by the laws of the state, which require animals to be euthanized after a period of time.

In recent years, the county began actively working with animal rescue organizations and volunteers to help promote pet adoptions, as opposed to killing the animals.

With regard to pet adoptions, Reagan Givens, Kerr County Environmental Health & Animal Services director, said so far this year the shelter has facilitated 1,106 adoptions, including 758 completed with animal rescue organizations.

“That’s 242 more than last year and we still have a couple more months of data to go (in this year),” Givens said.

During the 2019 calendar year, Givens said the shelter has taken in 1,995 impounds, 711 of which were pets given up by their owners and 1,285 were strays.

“The truth of the matter is, for all the right reasons, control of the animal services shelter got away from us,” Kelly said. “We’ve just lost control and we have to get back to the basics and do what we’re supposed to do. The theme that will be recurring throughout the coming weeks and months is, we have to do animal services and animal control according to what’s mandated to the county to do. It doesn’t have all these bells and whistles.”

Kelly said the “bells and whistles” were a distraction.

“The rescues and the adoptions … it’s all great. They’re aspirational. We want to do it, too,” Kelly said. “But we don’t want to do it on the backs of the taxpayers, because that’s not the mandate that we’re supposed to do. We’re going to take control of our facility back. We’re going to comply with federal law and we’re going to try to corral all of this venom and poison out there. So, as upset as you are with us, and we’re here to listen to you, we’re really here to find out how we’re going to solve this problem.”

Citizen comments

For their part, those opposed to the county’s decision to change the hours mostly just wanted to be able to help and were feeling cheated out of the opportunity to assist with the shelter animals.

Jim Sandy

Local resident Jim Sandy questioned the county’s math in calculating the effectiveness of allowing the shelter to be open on Saturdays.

“I recommend the (Commissioners Court) court immediately reopen the shelter on Saturdays for a minimum of four hours,” Sandy said. “On Oct. 21, the court released a statement providing a few of the numbers that formed the basis for their decision. The primary reason cited for closing on Saturdays was perception of low public utilization of Saturday hours as measured by low public adoptions.”

Sandy said that the numbers used were “flawed and misleading.”

He pointed out that out of 1,000 total adoptions during the first nine months of 2019, 33 occurred on Saturdays, promoting county officials to report only three percent of adoptions were taking place on Saturday. However, Sandy said, of those 1,000 pet adoptions, 686 were facilitated to animal rescue organizations, while all of the Saturday adoptions were public adoptions, meaning that of all of the pubic adoptions, 10 percent of the adoptions were taking place on Saturdays.

“Significantly more than the court was led to believe,” Sandy said. “This is important, because the shelter was open only for two hours on Saturday, while it was open an average of 7.4 hours on weekdays.”

He said by analyzing the adoption data, it is clear that the county should increase the hours of operation on Saturday and decrease weekday hours.

Tyra Thompson Lutz

Tyra Thompson Lutz said she was a regular volunteer at the shelter on Saturdays, but can no longer serve because of the “new rule” implemented requiring volunteers to give at least three days notice before arriving.

“I was volunteering at Kerr County Animal Services for the sole purpose of helping to give these homeless animals a better quality of life … to get them out of their cages if even just briefly,” Lutz said. “As a private citizen speaking, my personal goal is to ultimately see Kerrville and Kerr County become a no-kill city where homeless animals are adopted as opposed to being put to death in a cold, frightening shelter and dumped in a landfill, which has been the standard operation for decades.”

Paula Reed

Reed said she is a transportation volunteer, who takes shelter animals to rescue shelters and is a foster for unadopted animals.

She said that being open Saturdays allowed more interaction with the animals, more volunteers to help and more time for potential adoptive families to spend with the shelter animals, which led to increased public adoptions.

“KCAS new policies leaves animals enclosed in confined areas for 63 hours on a regular basis (over the weekend), which does not include holiday closures,” Reed said. “You say KCAS is all about rabies control. Do your taxpayers know that you don’t even give rabies shots to the animals adopted out? If you check Kerr County records, you will see that the need for rabies control is minimal, while the need for animal services is great.”

She said that the new volunteer policy requires two trips to the KCAS … one to sign up and the second to volunteer.

“This is absurd,” Reed said. “This is a total disregard to all volunteers, offering their valuable time to provide assistance. This policy only creates negative results. Why does KCAS want such an outrageous policy that only proposes to keep the volunteers out?”

Brenda Hughes

Brenda Hughes said she has been an active volunteer in the Kerrville area for 26 years.

“Volunteers are gifts to the community,” Hughes said. “They are gifts to the community. They serve without compensation, without recognition and most certainly without expectation of appreciation by the commissioners or KCAS.”

Hughes gave a list of some of the duties KCAS volunteers have provided. According to Hughes, they are: Behavior evaluations, rescue videos, assist adopters, clean kennels and litter boxes, bathe and feed the animals, transport, locate owners of lost pets, communicate with rescues, publicity and signage, organize storage areas, do laundry, disinfect the facility and “they even feed staff on Saturdays.”

“What a slap in the face for volunteers to be told they must give a three-day notice before volunteering at the KCAS facility,” Hughes said. “Whose bright idea was it to close the doors on the one day that most volunteers could serve?”

Hughes asserted that the perception is that KCAS does not want volunteers asking questions or “in their business.”

Tammy Bowmann

Tammy Bowmann said she is a Kerr County taxpayer who is currently a Los Angeles Police Department officer and founder of Loving Texas Pet Assistance, a nonprofit organization that provides spay and neutering services for animals.

Bowmann turned the podium around and addressed the crowd.

“I can tell you this. Kerrville has a problem and it’s not the shelter,” Bowmann said. “The problem is you had 664 surrendered dogs and cats in 2018. That means that 664 pets were brought into that shelter by our community. This year, so far, 711 have been brought in.”

Bowmann said Kerr County already has nonprofits that exist to help alleviate the need to euthanasia in pets. The focus should be on controlling the population of dogs and cats through spay and neutering.

Becky Babb

Becky Babb told commissioners she and her daughter, Lacy, volunteered at the animal shelter every Saturday for the past year.

“There is no job that we have not been willing to do if asked,” Babb said. “We have spent more than 500 hours in the last year dedicating our time and money to helping animals have a better quality of life while they are in the care of KCAS.”

Babb she has been involved in the rescue and rehabilitation of animals since she was a small child.

“The new shelter hours and volunteer policy have made it impossible for my daughter and me to make it to the shelter and volunteer our time,” Babb said. “I cannot stress how important it is to the mental health of the animals to be walked and socialized regularly. Without regular volunteers like us, this will not happen, which puts the healthy animals at risk to developing unhealthy behavior.”

Babb suggested the shelter be opened on Saturday and closed on Sunday and Monday instead. In addition, she felt that a pre-approved volunteer list would be allowed to serve during all hours of operation.

Lacy Dreiss

Babb’s daughter, Lacy Dreiss, urged commissioners to reverse their decision to close on Saturdays.

“When my mom told me about the changes, I was heartbroken,” Dreiss said. “Seeing the joy and the smiles on those dogs’ faces was my favorite part about the weekend. The new shelter hours make it difficult for students, like me, to volunteer at the shelter.”

Dreiss said volunteering the shelter was educational for her and taught her how to be thoughtful and considerate of others.

In all, more than 20 people addressed the commissioners, with each stating opinions and statistics and each wanting only two things … reopen the shelter on Saturdays and accommodate volunteers who want to help.

Other points made by citizens were:

• Karen Guerrerio pointed out that since volunteers have been able to assist, the “live release” of shelter animals has increased from 50 percent to 75 percent;

• Kathryn Burniston spoke in favor of the KCAS staff, saying they truly love animals and should not be treated they way they are being treated.

• Kelly Dooley, a local realtor, said some of the tax dollars collected on the higher property values in Kerr County should be used to build a state-of-the-art facility for animal services.

• Michelle Yanez, a teacher at Tivy High School, said she was approached by students who wished to revive the “Bark in the Park” program, designed to promote the adoption of dogs by taking them to the park on Saturdays, which cannot be done under the current hours of operation.

• Allison Bueche pointed out that the enthusiasm and assistance from volunteers helped the KCAS empty the shelter in February through adoption of animals for the first time in 10 years and urged commissioners to “don’t shut us out.”

• Bliss Marsh, founder of Blissful Cat Sanctuary, an organization dedicated to working with feral cats, said told commissioners “I get that you don’t want to be an adoption center, and that’s not what the law is calling you to do, but citizens of this county obviously want you to be an adoption center.”

Marsh also pointed out of the volunteers and animal advocates that she has met are 95 percent women, but yet of the members of the KCAS and Kerr County Commissioners Court, only two are women.

Kelly announced a second workshop would be planned and promised to promote the date and time, when it is determined.