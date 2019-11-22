Holiday Lighted Parade tomorrow

The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department will host the 19th Annual “Holiday Lighted Parade” at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in downtown Kerrville. The “Holiday Lighted Parade” will officially welcome the holiday season, and most importantly the arrival of Santa Claus riding in his signature fire truck.

Entries will line up at East Main and Clearwater Paseo and will travel down SH 27 before turning left onto Water Street for the start of the parade. The parade will commence at the corner of the G Street Bridge and Water Street. It will travel westbound on Water Street, make a right on Earl Garrett, and will then end at the Kerr County Courthouse. The Courthouse Lighting Ceremony will serve as the finale.

The parade began in 2001 and features businesses, non-profits, youth groups, decorated automobiles, and marching units. Typically, there are over 70 entries and each entry will be completely lit for nighttime viewing.

For the tenth year in a row, awards will be given out for the category winners. First place in each of the four categories including Marching, Youth, Non-Profit and Commercial Business will be awarded $150. Each participant will be judged by a panel of judges during the parade. The winners will be announced at the Courthouse Lighting Ceremony following the Holiday Lighted Parade and an announcement will be released to the area media.

Street Closures

• SH27 Eastbound Lanes (Clearwater Paseo to H Street) – 4-7 p.m.

• SH27 from SH16 to Earl Garrett – 4-7 p.m.

• East Main from Westminster to Meadowview – 3 p.m.

• Clearwater Paseo from Highway 27 to East Main – 3 p.m.

• Water Street – beginning at 3 p.m.

• Earl Garrett Street – beginning at 2 p.m.

• Tivy Street to SH27 – beginning at 4:30 p.m.

• A Street to 27 – beginning at 4 p.m.

• B Street to 27 – beginning at 4 p.m.

• C Street to 27 – beginning at 4 p.m.

• D Street to 27 – beginning at 4 p.m.

• E Street to 27 – beginning at 4 p.m.

• F Street to 27 – beginning at 4 p.m.

• G Street to 27 – beginning at 4 p.m.

• H Street to 27 – beginning at 4 p.m.

Grand Marshal

Each year the parade features a Grand Marshal that begins the Holiday Parade. The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce Gary Priour as the Grand Marshal for the 2019 Holiday Lighted Parade.

Priour was born and raised in the Kerrville area. He is the founder and executive director of Hill Country Youth Ranch in Ingram, Texas. Priour has participated in the evolution of the Texas child care system since founding and opening Hill Country Youth Ranch in 1977. He has served on the board of directors of the Texas Association of Licensed Children’s Services, been state chairman of the Residential Treatment Section of TALCS, served as president of the Texas Alliance for Children, and worked on two state task forces whose goal was to revamp the service delivery system for at-risk children and families in Texas. Priour has four children - three sons and a daughter.

The Holiday Lighted Parade will be fun for the whole family and everyone is encouraged to attend this free, festive event. Don’t forget that downtown Kerrville has a free public parking garage, so you do not need to worry about finding a place to park.

After the parade and Courthouse Lighting Ceremony, be sure to take your family and friends to check out Tranquility Island. The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department has decorated the trees of Tranquility Island with Christmas lights in an effort to bring the holiday spirit to Louise Hays Park and the River Trail. This project, known as “Light the Island”, will be phased-in over the next several years. The goal is to eventually light the entire island of trees (within reason) from the Tranquility Island bridge to the Lemos Street Bridge.

