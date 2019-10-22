‘Music and Conversation’ Oct. 29 at SU

Schreiner University brings the Flyin’ A’s to “Music and Conversation” on Tuesday, Oct 29, at 7 p.m. in the Junkin Campus Ministry Center Rodman Steele Recital. This is a free event and open to the public.

This husband-and-wife duo hails from Austin and you can hear their Texas roots in all they do. This high-energy duo is famous for their top-notch songwriting, breathtaking harmonies and exceptional live performance. Their album “You Drive Me Crazy” was selected to be on the 2017 first round Grammy Ballot and has taken them on tour around the U.S., UK, EU and NZ.

From Stuart Adamson's outstanding lead guitar work and gritty vocals to Hilary Claire Adamson's powerhouse vocal gymnastics and lilting harmonies, it is no wonder this duo is quickly gaining momentum both at home and abroad. They combine the best of Texas country, southern blues, folk and gospel to create an original sound that is all their own.

Stuart grew up in San Antonio, playing as a teenager in his father's classic country band, as well as a single acoustic act. He performed at iconic San Antonio events throughout the city including Fiesta's NIOSA (Night in Old San Antonio) in addition to charity events for Inner City Outreach. His father came from a long line of ranchers in West Texas, and the Adamson family cattle brand, the Flying A, is the origin of the band's name. As soon as he had a chance, he chased his songwriting dreams to Nashville, spending seven years honing his craft. As many Texas songwriters do, he came to his senses and returned to Texas where the Flyin' A's were born.

Hilary's family moved to the self-proclaimed “Live Music Capital of the World,” Austin, when she was just five years old, from LaCrosse, Wisc. After high school, she moved to Lubbock to pursue a degree in music by day while cutting her teeth as a backup singer for local blues and country bands by night. Returning home to Austin after college, she continued singing background vocals and started recording demos for local songwriters. She set her sights on finding her voice as a songwriter, leading her to the Kerrville Folk Festival's famous songwriting school. It is here where her collaboration with Stuart began. The combined influences of gospel, jazz, country, blues and Texas songwriting greats were woven into the tapestry of her formative years and shine through the eclectic mix found in her songwriting and vocal expression.

In an intimate and relaxed setting, “Music and Conversation” is instructive as well as entertaining. Much like “Inside the Actors Studio” with James Lipton, artists discuss and explain the art and craft behind their songwriting and demonstrate these concepts through their performance.

The program is included in the curriculum of several of Schreiner’s undergraduate classes and Schreiner faculty, staff and students are encouraged to attend. Special invitations have also been sent to Music at the Mansion patrons.

For questions regarding this event, contact Dr. William Davis, Dean of Faculty, at wdavis@ schreiner.edu or 792-7415.