James Avery hosts 'Summer in the Hills'
Vincent and Quentin Avila chase bubbles coming from a machine on the front porch of the store (at left). At top right, Kenleigh, 8, and Harrison Maxwell, 10 months, pose for a photo with the styrofoam letters that indicate their initials in front of a colorful ribbon backdrop. At bottom right, Cam McLaughlin, of Kona Ice, hands out some cool treats to guests at the event.
Posted: Sunday, July 14, 2019 12:00 am
James Avery hosts 'Summer in the Hills'
James Avery craftsman once again hosted the “Summer In The Hills” event celebrating summer and community with a get-togethr that featured live music, food, fun, games and store giveaways.
With the focus on community, the event was family-friendly and allowed guests to enjoy the campus grounds in a picnic envrionment.
The “Summer In The Hills” promotion is ongoing through Aug. 11. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com/summerinthehills.
Posted
on
Sunday, July 14, 2019 12:00 am.
Rules of Conduct
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Sign Up