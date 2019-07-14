James Avery hosts 'Summer in the Hills' - hccommunityjournal.com: Home

James Avery hosts 'Summer in the Hills'

Posted: Sunday, July 14, 2019 12:00 am

James Avery craftsman once again hosted the “Summer In The Hills” event celebrating summer and community with a get-togethr that featured live music, food, fun, games and store giveaways.

With the focus on community, the event was family-friendly and allowed guests to enjoy the campus grounds in a picnic envrionment.

The “Summer In The Hills” promotion is ongoing through Aug. 11. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com/summerinthehills.

