James Avery hosts 'Summer in the Hills'

Vincent and Quentin Avila chase bubbles coming from a machine on the front porch of the store (at left). At top right, Kenleigh, 8, and Harrison Maxwell, 10 months, pose for a photo with the styrofoam letters that indicate their initials in front of a colorful ribbon backdrop. At bottom right, Cam McLaughlin, of Kona Ice, hands out some cool treats to guests at the event.