Foust hosts ‘Designing Spaces’ with fifth graders

A teacher-chosen group of fifth graders got to propose their own ideas, in addition to all the building plans and blueprints, for the new Hal Peterson Middle School recently.

The fifth graders chosen to take part in this “conference” are part of a Challenge Lab study group which works on enrichment projects.

“The ‘Designing Spaces’ is a yearlong project for the groups, and this activity focused on a section within that, ‘Designing School Spaces,’ Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust said. “The students were given a parameter to design a middle school. They already have been studying ‘city-scapes’ and this was one part of that.”

The Designing Spaces session was held on Dec. 16, and lasted about three hours in the board room at Central Office, Foust said.

The 5th grade students who participated, and their schools, were:

Nimitz ES: McCrae Althaus, Bailey Fernandez, Riley Kinney, and Jacob Boothby;

Daniels ES: Rhesa Huerta, Noah Espinoza, Addison Applewhite, Ryan Balser, Seth Shuler, Joy Rodriguez, and Carlos Lopez;

Tally ES: Hailey Donaldson, Aiden Pucek, Brooke Wilson, and Trevin Vergara.

Other adults who worked with Foust and the students were Hunter Miller, Tally Elementary School Challenge Lab; Melissa Martin, Daniels Challenge Lab; and Sarah Koenig, Nimitz Challenge Lab.

Dr. Foust first explained the five elements of the design process to students.

Those were:

Programming;

Schematic Design;

Design Development;

Construction Documents;

Construction.

During the workshop on Dec. 16, students focused on the first two elements of that design process.

Students were asked to consider “guiding questions” during their designing process, and those included:

Who is this for? How many?

What subjects will be taught? Academics? Fine Arts? Athletics?

Will they eat?

What technology will they use? How? Where?

Safety? Health/wellness/nurse?

Library?

What elements are most important?

Those elements included:

Class size?

Collaboration spaces?

Building flexibility and durability?

Natural light? Ceiling height?

Outdoor learning spaces?

Furniture?

Use of technology?

What “adjacencies” are important?

What goes where in the building?

Where am I building? What does the site allow/require?

How much will it cost? Can we afford it? Where does the money come from?

Foust said students were given the task of focusing on programming and schematic design for a middle school.

“Students had free rein on choices, including which grade levels to include on their campus, curriculum to offer and what to include for extracurriculars, such as gyms, fields, courts and which fine arts and academics to offer.

“For example, the group that chose to design a fifth and sixth grade campus, focused on developing a chemistry program at their school. That was surprising, and exciting,” he said.

Foust said students did ask questions as they discussed their plans. Some questions included about the number of students in each grade level, and class room sizes.

The teachers guided discussion among the students, bringing up things to consider in their selections and answering questions from students.

Foust said he walked around between the different groups and listened in on the discussion and answered questions posed to him.

There really wasn’t any “critiquing” of the students’ designs or plans as they presented them, he said.

Student ideas

The groups came up with several different ideas, Foust said.

Each group included a different selection of grade levels for the campus, fifth and sixth grades for one group, and sixth, seventh and eighth grades for the other groups.

“Some groups made their building single-story, others had two stories,” Foust said. “Two of the designs included natatoriums (indoor swimming pools) and soccer fields.”

One group included an Ag Barn for agricultural classes, another had a courtyard, he said.

Foust said the group from Nimitz came up with a campus for fifth and sixth grades, with a courtyard for outdoor learning and a media center that included books, computers and study/collaboration space.

“They designed it to be two stories with academic classrooms on the second floor and they wanted robotics and chemistry as class options, and a field and track for athletics.”

Students really didn’t get outlandish with their plans, he said. They took it seriously and came up with thoughtful, and mostly realistic plans for campuses.

“Aha” moments for adults

Nimitz Challenge Lab Teacher Sarah Koenig said, “I think they gained a deeper understanding of the amount of work that goes into creating a space with the function in mind, and all of the different facets that have to be thought through and discussed. It’s not as simple as, ‘this is what I want.’

“They enjoyed getting to relate their activity to the plans for the new middle school; and getting to take a virtual tour of the building and have hands on experience with the design elements of the building.”

Daniels Challenge Lab Teacher Melissa Martin said, “Favorite features of the campus they were designing included the outdoor mixed-use space (eating and learning) that would open up to the natural Hill Country setting and bringing the Challenge Lab and STEM Labs to the middle school rather than just ‘Horizons’ in their regular classrooms.

“They learned that the five-step building process is very lengthy and detailed. They found it interesting that the TEA has a minimum square footage that's acceptable for classrooms, and they're concerned that our Challenge Lab is so much larger than the classrooms they'll be in at HPMS. "How will we adjust to that?!"

She added, “They were not surprised, but disappointed, that everything always goes back to money and what can be afforded.”

Tally Challenge Lab Teacher Hunter Miller said, “The students took away with them the importance of the process that it takes to design a space and gained first-hand knowledge into the Programming and Schematic Design steps. They had genuine, critical discussion while they went through the process of designing a new middle school. They also loved getting a first look at where they are going to get to go to school in the future!”

Foust said at the conclusion of the design activity, students had the opportunity to peruse design elements such as blueprints, trace paper, and other artifacts used in the design process for the new Hal Peterson Middle School.