Tivy Hall of Fame inductees announced

The Tivy Athletic Booster Club has announced the Tivy Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2019 inductees slated to be honored at a formal ceremony on Sept. 20 at Antler Stadium prior to the the Antlers vs. Boerne Champion Friday night football game.

This year’s inductees include Layton Goleman, Tivy Class of 1951 and Thirman Dimery, Tivy Class of 1988. As the “Tivy Moment,” Jon Chambers, Class of 1979, will be honored. And, the “Avid Supporters” this year are Leonard “Lightning” Hardemon, 17-year principal Gene Blanton and Francis “Fuzzy” Swayze.

Layton Goldman

Goldman lettered in multiple sports during his tenure at Tivy High School including football, basketball and track.

Goldman was an Antler offensive tackle and was a member of the 1950 varsity team that earned a No. 10 ranking in the State of Texas. He played varsity basketball for two years and was was the team’s leading scorer in 1951 and also ran track in 1950-51.

Goldman earned a four-year scholarship to Rice University and went on to play in the 1954 Cotton Bowl Championship game.

While at Rice University, Goldman had the chance to play against NFL greats Bart Starr, Roosevelt Grier, Forrest Gregg and Wee Willie Davis.

Goldman went on to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent before being cut.

“Layton Goldman loved the game of football, but he played a game that had many consequences on him,” Guy Overby, member of the Hall of Fame Committee, said. “He suffered a total of 30 concussions over his eight-year playing career and volunteered to be part of the Boston University Traumatic Encephalopathy Program relating to the concussion injuries he sustained during his football career.”

Goldman passed away on Dec. 2, 2016 and will be inducted post-humously.

Thirman Dimery

Dimery was an exceptional athlete and was a four-year letterman in football, basketball and track.

Dimery was named the All-District team as a punter and was second team as a wide receiver for football. He was named to the All-State team two years in a row and was selected to play in the 1987 and 1988 All-Star Game.

Dimery is a Tivy Hall of Fame inductee as a member of the 1986-87 State Semifinalist team.

Dimery went on to play basketball at the college level, attending Schreiner College, where he held many records and graduated in 1993.

Former high school coach Jim Jost said, “Thirman was a great rebounder and passer, he was a defensive dominater and excelled in every aspect of the game. He was a great kid.”

Dimery and his wife, Michelle, have recently returned to Kerrville with their two children, Layton and McKenzie, and Dimery will be serving as a physical education teacher at Tally Elementary School.

‘Tivy Moment’

This is the second year for this catagory to be included in the Tivy Hall of Fame. This year’s inductee is Jon Chambers, a 1979 graduate of Tivy High School, who earned the honor based on his performance on Dec. 18, 1978 during the Antlers vs. Holy Cross game played at Antler Gym.

Chambers broke the school’s record on that night, dropping in 60 points for Tivy, who went on to win the game 105-97.

Chambers went 28-37 from the field and was perfect from the free throw line with 4-of-4 attempts made. It is important to note that at this point in the game’s history, three-point shots did not exist.

Chambers still holds the record for scoring the most points in a single season with 866 points recorded in the 1978-79 season.

Chambers averaged 25.4 points in his senior season and scored 40 points or more on four other occasions that year.

The team finished with a 29-4 overall record and remains the second best record in Tivy’s history.

Avid Supporters

There are three inductees included in this catatory.

Gene Blanton

Blanton was the principal for Tivy for 17 years and remains the longest tenure of the school’s history. In 1978, Blanton was named Kerrville Independent School District superintendent and moved to the central office and retired in 1990.

During his tenure, it is estimated that Blanton attended more than 6,200 Tivy Antler sporting events as a supporter, principal and superintendent over his 30 years of service to the district.

“Gene recalls with feeling that he was part of the ‘Glory Days’ at Tivy High School,” Overby said. “The basketball team coached by Jim Reid won two state basketball championships back-to-back, John Mahaffee was a champion in golf and the Tivy track team excelled.”

Leonard “Lightning”

Hardemon

Hardemon is described as an “Antler Super Fan.” He was born to Sherman and Agnes Hardemon Oct. 24, 1936 and was always a kind and loving person in a special kind of way.

Hardemon attended Doyle School and was loved by his teachers and classmates. While he didn’t play sports, but was an avid fan of the teams and could be seen at each game offering assistance with the towels, water and equipment.

Hardemon was awarded a Tivy Antler Sports Jacket and wore it with pride. In the community where Leonard lived, many of his friends and loved ones called him “Lightning” and he always responded with a smile.

He had a servant’s heart. Leonard’s attitude was so much like a Poem by an unknown Author:

“If a task is once begun

Never leave it till it’s done

Be the labor great or small

Do it well or not at all.”

Francis “Fuzzy” Swayze

Swayze was the yearbook staff manager and “ragknot” for the 1936 state champion football team.

He graduated in 1936 with 10 other classmates, served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was such an enthusiastic supporter of the Tivy Antlers that he was a 62-year season ticket holder for all games, securing the same seats each year.

The process

Inductees into the Hall of fame will be individuals who have rendered outstanding service to the Kerrville I.S.D. in the field of athletics either as an athlete, a coach, or an avid supporter.

An athlete must have earned two letters or their equivalents in one sport or one letter or its equivalent in two or more sports. The athletic record of the individual must be so outstanding that there is no question of his/her qualifications for the Hall of Fame. An athlete will not be considered until at least 10 years after his/her class has graduated.

The committee

The selection committee shall consist of seven members and have graduated from Kerrville Tivy High School. All members must be a member of the Kerrville Tivy Athletic Booster Club. Selections shall be made in early August each year so that recipients have adequate time to plan for attending inductee ceremony.

The induction ceremony will be held at the second home football game of the season or a date selected by athletic department officials.