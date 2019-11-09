Beating the flu bug –‘Tis the season

The Hill Country’s off-again, on-again winter weather is the prime time to get influenza and be calling work to say you’re sick.

And what that feels like won’t be a nice day, or two or three, off.

Pam Burton, infection control nurse at Peterson Regional Medical Center, officially tracks flu cases and reports to the State Department of Health Services on behalf of the local hospital.

“It’s still possible to get a flu shot, but it takes two weeks for the vaccine to be effective,” Burton said.

With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching in late November, followed by other gatherings for the Christmas holidays, that timing of two weeks to full effectiveness is especially important.

The vaccine can greatly lower one’s chance of getting the flu, according to medical experts. And if you get the flu despite getting the vaccination, it’s often a milder case.

The Centers for Disease Control continues to recommend an annual flu vaccine for all people ages six months and older. Talk with your health provider for more information.

Burton started supervising flu shots for the entire PRMC staff weeks ago, about the same time as the public flu shot clinic was offered at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, in partnership with the pharmacy at the main H-E-B and a group of Schreiner University nursing students.

She said for people age 65 and older, there is a high-dose vaccine.

For those under age 65, she said the “Quad shot” includes pharmaceuticals for two A-strains and two B-strains.

“Here the flu season officially begins Oct. 1 and lasts until March 31, but we look at it all year round,” Burton said.

She said people still describe suffering through cases of the flu as “getting hit by a freight train.”

There’s a chance every flu season that the efficacy of the flu shot can change, she said.

As it’s produced by the pharmaceutical companies, it contains strands adapted to grow in eggs.

“But it’s still better to get the shot, than not to get it,” Burton said.

Peterson Health officials said if a person feels afraid of getting the flu shot itself, they should try to get past that and get the vaccine.

Some claim to hate needles, while many assume getting the shot is going to hurt.

Most of the time, vaccines don’t cause any side effects; and the vaccines go through rigorous testing before they are approved, and constantly monitored once available to the public.

The importance of getting the flu shot is especially true for young people and those with chronic medical conditions, she said.

“The elderly in general are at more risk from the flu than others,” Burton said.

Burton checks reported flu cases in Kerr, Gillespie, Kendall and Bexar counties.

Her regional statistics are added to reports from others and published online at www.dshs.texas. gov/flu/, including in “flu facts and weekly reports.”

This report covers flu surveillance for the 28 counties that comprise Region 8.

The state report for the week ending Sept. 28 said 19 labs submitted reports on tests for influenza-like illness.

Of the 1,437 specimens tested, less than 17 percent were positive for influenza.

Out of the positive test results, more than 87 percent were for Influenza A, and the remainder for type B.

On the DSHS map of Texas counties, as of the end of the same week, Kerr County is one of many counties at the level of “influenza-like illness only, no laboratory confirmation.”

Across Texas, in general, cases are most prevalent from Bexar County north up the Interstate 25 corridor to Dallas/Fort Worth, in larger population centers.

Burton agrees it’s especially hard during the holidays, to be careful and stay healthy.

“The flu is considered contagious. If you’re sick, stay home. If you have guests, limit contact.”

She also stressed avoiding touching the “T-zone” on the face – the eyes, nose and mouth.

Some people, especially in the older generation, remember a habit of carrying facial tissue around by tucking them in one’s pockets or just inside one’s sleeves.

Burton said that’s not good for avoiding flu and infections, as the germs from the facial tissue are transferred to the inside of the pocket or the sleeve, and can be picked up again by touching those places afterwards.

It sounds very simple, she said, but everyone should dispose of all used tissues immediately after using them.

The Peterson Health staff has the following advice, saying the flu can knock you off your feet; but knowing how to pamper yourself can help you feel better faster.

The medical professionals say the symptoms can pack a powerful punch but usually clear up within two weeks.

If any of the following symptoms linger or worsen, call a doctor:

• A fever between 100.4 and 104 degrees Fahrenheit that lasts three days;

• Muscle aches and pains;

• Extreme fatigue;

• Headache;

• Chest discomfort.

Other symptoms include a cough, stuffy nose, sore throat, and sneezing.

Children may experience nausea and vomiting.

Comfort measures

Peterson officials say the best thing a person can do when they have the flu is to take good care of themselves.

Eat well and drink lots of fluids, such as water, soup and caffeine-free drinks.

Get plenty of rest.

Consider over-the-counter medications. For example nasal decongestants can help unclog a stuffy nose; and antihistamines stop sneezing. Acetaminophen can tackle a fever and minor aches.

Burton has been in nursing since 1989; and has worked in infection prevention for nearly a decade.

She has worked at Peterson Health for about three years.