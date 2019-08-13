SU partners to assist Wounded Warriors

The Hill Country Gala, Inc., a 501(c)(3), was created to directly benefit the San Antonio office of Wounded Warriors Project, which serves the entire Hill Country area wounded warriors and their families.

The event – “Here’s to Our Heroes,” is taking place on Saturday, Nov 9, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. to midnight at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.

All proceeds go to WWP and will remain in the Hill Country/ South Texas to assist wounded, ill, or injured warriors, veterans and their families or caregivers.

Schreiner University is the title sponsor of this year’s gala. “Schreiner University’s support of this event goes hand-in-hand with our commitment to the military, to our own heritage beginning as Schreiner Institute and to our continued support of current military and veterans as a Yellow Ribbon school,” stated Toby Appleton, university relations for Schreiner University. “Assisting wounded warriors, and all veterans, is one of the noblest of causes.”

“Here’s to Our Heroes” Gala will consist of a plated dinner, catered by Chef Martino Ortega and Chartwells, live auction, bucket raffles, wine pull, live music, dancing and much more.

Stories of help that the warriors have received and continue to receive from WWP will be shared with the gala attendees throughout the evening.

The event’s attire will be semi-formal, suits to tuxedos for men and cocktail dresses to formals for ladies.

“The sole reason for this event is to raise money for WWP,” said Ward Jones, II, president of Hill Country Gala, Inc. “All funds will go directly to the San Antonio office of WWP, which serves the San Antonio and entire Hill Country area wounded warriors and their families. From Boerne to Fredericksburg, from Comfort to Kerrville, businesses and individuals are coming together to support this effort.”

WWP was established in 2003 as a 501(c)(3) organization. Now headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., WWP has 740 employees in 12 major offices and 15 support offices in the United States and Germany. In 2017, WWP invested more than $165 million in the following programs which served 107,000 warriors and 25,000 family members and caregivers: mental health and wellness, physical health and wellness, financial wellness, independence programs and connection. Programs target warriors serving after 9/11 but have assisted those from other conflicts as well. Since 2003, WWP has spent more than $1.1 billion on wounded warriors and their families/caregivers.

Information on event and table sponsorships as well as individual tickets to the event can be found on Hill Country Gala, Inc.’s website at www.hillcountrygala.com or by emailing info@hillcountrygala.com.