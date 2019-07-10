KPD investigates suspected assault downtown - hccommunityjournal.com: Home

KPD investigates suspected assault downtown

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, July 10, 2019 11:21 am

KPD investigates suspected assault downtown 0 comments

The Kerrville Police Department is investigating a suspected assault that occurred in the 800 block of Water Street in the downtown area.

A victim was flown to San Antonio for treatment due to injuries.

There is no danger to the public, according to KPD officers.

More information will be reported when available.

Posted on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 11:21 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

e-Editions

Twitter

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]