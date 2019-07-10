KPD investigates suspected assault downtown
Kerrville Police Department investigators are still on the scene of a suspected assault that occurred in the parking lot of One Schreiber Center. At right KPD Investigator James Machetta updates KPD Chief David Knight.
The Kerrville Police Department is investigating a suspected assault that occurred in the 800 block of Water Street in the downtown area.
A victim was flown to San Antonio for treatment due to injuries.
There is no danger to the public, according to KPD officers.
More information will be reported when available.
