Sheriff candidate forum to be livestreamed, broadcast tomorrow night

Posted: Tuesday, February 4, 2020 1:37 pm

A candidate forum for Kerr County Sheriff hopefuls, moderated by current Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer, will be livestreamed and broadcast on radio live Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. on the campus of Schreiner University.

There are five candidates running for the post in the March 3 Republican Primary Election and a sixth candidate seeking the position as a Libertarian candidate.

Those candidates are KCSO Sgt. Eli Garcia, KCSO corrections officer Tommy Hill, former LAPD Sgt. Mitch Lambdin, former Texas DPS Trooper Larry Leitha and KCSO Capt. Carol Twiss. Hunt resident Warrent Funk is running as a Libertarian candidate.

All six candidates have confirmed their participation in the forum hosted by the Hill Country Community Journal, Kerrville-Photo. com and Kerrville United, JAM Broadcasting, and Schreiner University.

The forum will be live-streamed by Kerrville United by logging on to www.kerrvilleunited.com/live/. It will also broadcast live on radio stations 1230 AM and 107.7 FM by JAM Broadcasting.

Questions are being solicited from the public, in advance, and will be screened and compiled by a committee of neutral volunteers. Questions may be edited or combined to fit the broadcast schedule.

In addition, questions will be accepted on the night of the forum and will also be screened and possibly combined.

Each candidate has been presented with a set of uniform rules regarding how the forum will be conducted.

Posted on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 1:37 pm.

