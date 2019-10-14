Courthouse ‘Purple’ to support campaign

The Kerr County Courthouse is going “purple” this week, beginning Monday, Oct. 7, and staying lit with purple light bulbs for this week in observance of “Domestic Violence Awareness Month.”

For one week the perimeter lights and the spotlights at the courthouse will glow purple to remind passersby of the problems of domestic violence.

Kim Olden, director of trauma services, of the Hill Country Crisis Council staff, said the HCCC also is scheduled to receive a proclamation from both the City of Kerrville and Kerr County Commissioners for this month as part of the organization’s awareness campaign.

Olden said the courthouse also has planned a “Go Purple” on Thursday, encouraging county personnel to wear purple that day. And they will be in Commissioners’ Court on Oct. 15 to receive a proclamation.

“We’re focusing on the courthouse because so much happens there for our clients. And hopefully, that’s where it ends.”

A public health problem

Domestic violence is a public health problem that affects individuals, families, communities, workplaces and schools across Kerr County.

The Texas Family Code defines domestic violence as “an act by a member of a family or household against another member that is intended to result in physical harm, bodily injury, assault, or a threat that reasonably places the member in fear of imminent physical harm.”

The two most frequently reported relationships among offenders and victims are married spouses and common law spouses.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety 2016 Crime in Texas Report, the total reported number of Texas family violence incidents in 2016 was 196,564.

These incidents involved 219,782 victims. Kerr County law enforcement agencies (city and county) responded to 340 family violence calls in 2016.

The HCCC is a non-profit in Kerrville dedicated to providing advocacy and safety to victims of domestic violence since 1984.

In 2018, Olden said the local shelter housed 106 clients (individuals) who had 4,386 “nights of safety.”

So far in 2019, she said they have sheltered 68 clients for a total of 4,036 “bed nights.”

“The clients’ stays take time, sometimes. Sometimes they’re on a waiting list for a new place to live. It takes time to get new identification cards, after the abuser destroyed or hid them, so the client can look for a job.”

They do more than literally shelter individuals or families, she said, and have helped 432 people with legal advocacy, counseling, protective orders, and/or navigating the legal system.

HCCC serves an average of 600 survivors annually with advocacy, psycho-education and counseling and provides an average of 100 domestic violence survivors with 3,331 nights of emergency shelter annually.

October is the “National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.” Purple is the color associated with the awareness campaign.

The month evolved from the “Day of Unity” held in 1981 conceived by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV.org). The NCADV describes the intent of the day as connecting advocates nationwide who are working to end domestic violence.

The Day of Unity evolved into a week, and then in 1987, the first Domestic Violence Awareness month was observed. Also in 1987, was the first year of the national domestic violence toll free hotline.

In 1989 Congress passed Public Law 101-112 designating October of that year as National Domestic Violence Awareness month. Each year, the Day of Unity is observed on the first Monday of the month.

“In Kerrville, residents will notice the county courthouse illuminated with purple lights beginning Oct. 7 and staying purple for the week,” Olden said. “This is done as a show of support from the County Commissioners Court for the work being done in Kerr County in response to domestic violence, the available resources for persons in need of support, and the work that still remains in order to put an end to domestic violence.”

Olden said HCCC collaborates with law enforcement, county and district attorney offices, schools, and other agencies like the Department of Family and Protective Services, Peterson Regional Medical Center, CASA, K’STAR, the United Way, the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, the Kerrville Junior Service Guild and many individual volunteers, to address domestic violence in Kerr County.

HC Crisis Council

In Kerr County, the HCCC staff promotes and runs the nonprofit organization out of a set of offices, and offers a multi-bedroom residence as a shelter for victims of domestic violence.

At capacity, that shelter can house 20 people, Olden said, and offer meals and counseling, as well as staffing a 24-hour hotline that victims can call to ask for help.

“We’ve been at capacity for the entire past year, and that’s been pretty consistent every year. But they’re safe, and better here than somewhere else,” she said.

With the help of area grants and gifts, they also added a small kennel there, so those seeking help can bring their pet dogs to keep them safe, too. It’s been full, or near full, since it opened.

Olden said now they are working on a small similar facility for cats.

One unhappy factor in domestic violence cases is that offenders may injure or kill a family’s pet, or threaten to do so, as a way of controlling their human victims.

“Physical violence usually happens after mental, emotional, and financial issues,” Olden said. “And through those, the woman may tell herself, ‘I can manage this.’ But when the violence becomes physical, and especially when it starts affecting the children, then she can move pretty quickly.

“They either leave or seek help in response to bad events; or there’s a period of calm after that and they leave before the violence can start again.”

And there are statistics that say the possibility of domestic violence in a home also increases the possibility or probability of added child sexual abuse to 70 percent.

21st century problem

In security matters, developments in technology have added to their precautions.

Olden said Google changed everything, including anonymity. They counsel clients about not using their cell phones or the internet, because of the possibility of their abusers tracking their movements electronically. Counselors tell them to “wipe” their phones and turn them off.

“We’re staying more aware, and get information from our clients about what cars to watch for outside. And we try to be clear with the victims, that a crime has been committed against each of them.”

They fight victims’ beliefs that somehow they did something to make the abuse happen, and they are ashamed, when they shouldn’t be.

Olden said there are exceptions, but generally this is still typically a male perpetrator and a female victim.

She said the HCCC emphasizes that domestic violence is a public health problem, and they have to develop a community response.

“Here we have done that; and we can say, there’s a problem; a community response, there’s help available; and we can tell the victim, ‘you’re not alone’.”

Olden said this year, nationally there’s an announced theme of “hashtag one thing.” She explained that, in everyday life, each person can choose one thing to do to help. That could include being a good listener, she said, or offering to care for a victim’s children while she goes to appointments.

She said another lesson they’ve learned is that in each domestic violence case, having filed previous police reports about domestic violence incidents makes it easier for the HCCC to help a victim get a protective order if needed. “It shows a pattern of behavior,” she said.

The HCCC fosters a good relationship with law enforcement.

Among their volunteer options are donations of supper for clients, day to day. While the food is welcome, they ask that groups or individuals call the office first to offer, and set that up. Their other needs are listed on the HCCC Facebook page.

The office phone number is 257-7088, and Olden’s extension is 124.

The toll-free crisis hotline is 1-888-621-0047.

The website is www.hillcountrycrisiscouncil.com.