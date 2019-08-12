River provides trash, kids add imagination

“Assemblage artist” Phyllis Garey of Kerr County was the connection last week between a small part of the tons of trash and garbage pulled from the Guadalupe River in the recent annual river cleanup, and the imaginations of a large group of youngsters at a family program at Riverside Nature Center.

The artist and RNC leaders called it “Trash to Treasure,” a concept Garey also used in a series of recent art classes at the Hill Country Arts Foundation.

She is a former schoolteacher in classes for science, language arts and art.

“Art is a vehicle for communication,” Garey said.

Tara Bushnoe from the Upper Guadalupe River Authority said the river cleanup this July involved 526 volunteers who worked all over Kerr County that Saturday morning to collect 10,695 pounds of trash and garbage out of the river.

Those piles on the boat ramp at Flat Rock Park included 19 vehicle tires, a door off a safe, a mattress, a protein feeder, a Lionel Richey cassette tape, an unused Mother’s Day card and envelope, a love letter about losing hope and hoping to regain a lost love, a whole boat named “Grandpa’s Getaway” that had a tree growing in the bottom of it, a pipe 40-60 feet long that took a troop of Boy Scouts to carry to the trash pile, and a skull of a fish that was caught in a tangle of wire mesh.

The safe door and grandpa’s boat won two of the prizes that day.

“The clean-up goal is, ‘No harm to fish or people,’ as one child in the RNC class answered,” Bushnoe said.

Garey said she went to the park that day as the volunteers were bringing in their “finds” and picked out her own trash for her art classes. She said people were very excited to bring their truckloads of trash to the park, with much of it already bagged up.

“There were whole families who did the work that day. And they found lots of interesting things. There also was a group of high school kids who were very proactive and helped sort things,” Garey said. “I also watched a whole boat being crumpled up and hauled away.”

Garey said she titled her workshop at the HCAF a “team assembly workshop” and said those class members were part of four-person teams who worked together for a week and were displaying their team-created art at the end of their classes.

Some of their art was chosen to be featured in a silent auction, too.

She displayed at the RNC program a “dream-catcher” made from a wire ring and “found” beads; and a large discarded piece of Styrofoam that a team of children painted as a Picasso-style face with a feathered “headdress.”

Materials

At the RNC program, two tables end-to-end held a wide variety of trashy finds, including a piece of a broken cell phone, shattered toys, squares of boards that could be bases for something, half-circles of pipe insulation, single flip-flops, spatula, straws, fishing bobber, child’s foam ball, Frisbees, and one rusted back axle and wheels from a tricycle.

Garey added tubes of a special type of glue that adults were asked to apply; plus some feathers, pipe cleaners, wire, and various tools to bend, unbend or cut the various items.

Then she counted young heads in the room, more than a dozen; and had the children come to the front tables a few at a time to pick out five trash items each as their “art supplies.”

One boy took two of the half-circles of pipe insulation, one board and some small colored pieces including bottle caps, and built what he called “bridges with eyes.”

Another pair of children started with a discarded damaged duck decoy and added some feathers and other decorations to create “Mr. Quacker.”

One trio of girls decided to combine their five-each choices of materials and make one art creation out of their 15 individual pieces of trash.

Another boy started with a child’s foam ball, and added straws and pipe cleaners until the ball was the body of a figure with arms and antennas. He called it “Pisby.”

Parents and grandparents added ideas, and lent their hands to hold things in place and their muscles to bend or shape pieces to fit the youngsters’ directions.

Garey told the families at the RNC class, “You are being creative and doing something to make beauty out of something ugly.”

And they all got to take their art creations home.