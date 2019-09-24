KPSF announces appointment of five new board members

The Kerrville Public School Foundation announces the appointment of five new board members, as well as its slate of officers and board members for the 2019-2020 school year.

Joining the KPSF board are Lindsay Byerly, Krista Copeland, Lindsay Eastland, Stephanie Herman, and Courtney MacDonald.

“We are thrilled to welcome these five talented individuals. Their experience with public education and their involvement in Kerrville schools and in our community will make them outstanding additions to our board,” said Rachel Johnston, newly elected president of the Kerrville Public School Foundation. “Combined with our existing board, we see many opportunities to expand our reach and strengthen our support of innovative learning opportunities in KISD,” she adds.

The KPSF Board of Directors for 2019-2020 are listed below.

• Rachel Johnston, president;

• Greg Peschel, secretary;

• Wendy Grona, treasurer;

• Charla Veurink, VP development;

• Erin Wofford, VP community relations;

• Mike Hayes, VP administration;

• Michelle Chancellor, VP programs and allocations;

• Michele Butler;

• Lindsay Byerly;

• Krista Copeland;

• Lindsay Eastland;

• DeeAnn Foley;

• Stephanie Herman;

• Courtney MacDonald;

• Kent McKinney;

• Josh Smithson;

• Diane Stern;

• Meredith Stieler;

• Hollis Uecker;

• Evelyn Nelson, executive eirector.

About Kerrville Public School Foundation

Established in 1987 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation, the mission of the Kerrville Public School Foundation (KPSF) is to mobilize the community and its resources to further excellence for all the children of Kerrville ISD.

Programs of the foundation include innovative teacher grants, student scholarships, and Teacher of the Year awards.

KPSF works closely with educational leaders and other community-based organizations to identify and fund programs that will enhance learning and achievement for Kerrville students.