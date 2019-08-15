VFDs, City, County mull services, responsibilities

Representatives of the Kerr County volunteer fire departments met last week with County Judge Robert Kelly and county commissioners plus other county and city staff and officials last week for a workshop; and clarified some expectations and future opportunities.

Topics at the workshop included Workers Compensation coverage, contract requirements between VFDs and the county, “best practices,” Code of Conduct, dispatch and HIPPA protocols, General Liability insurance coverage, training and reimbursable items.

While there were some questions that started with “Why can’t we…?” or “Why do we have to …?”, attendees worked through some answers and agreed at the end that they need to repeat this joint workshop regularly in the future.

Visiting “consultants” included Victor Uvalle and two others from Texas Association of Counties, a partner of the county for insurance and other matters. Jody Grinstead, administrative assistant to Kelly and commissioners’ court, was referred to as “the real boss” by the county judge.

Others were the four county commissioners, Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer, Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas, Kerrville Fire Department Chief Dannie Smith, and SO Deputy Eli Garcia.

Kelly began by telling the VFD chiefs and firefighters that while this workshop drew officers and members from 10 VFDs representing more than 240 fire department volunteers, only 20 have signed the required TAC paperwork to qualify for $5,000 in medical coverage each, under Workman’s Compensation.

Asked if a volunteer is eligible even if not on site at a fire or other emergency, but perhaps dispatching, Kelly and Uvalle said yes. If a person is responding to a fire or accident call, or returning from a call, yes, they can be included.

Kelly polled attendees and asked their volunteer numbers:

• Castle Lake VFD, 15;

• Center Point, 22;

• Comfort VFD, 15;

• Divide VFD, 29;

• Elm Pass VFD, 20;

• Hunt VFD, 32;

• Ingram VFD, 40;

• Mountain Home VFD, 21;

• Tierra Linda VFD, 31;

• Turtle Creek VFD, 18.

“Sign your local agreements and complete your rosters; and get them back to the boss,” Kelly said, pointing to Grinstead. “And there is a Form 1295 required by the State.”

Grinstead and others said all their department rosters except one have been turned in; and the last one may be going through the county Human Resources office. But she and Kelly were requesting one more most-recent general roster from each VFD.

He told them a General Liability insurance policy also is required to be held separately by each fire department. The county requires, when the contracts and rosters are returned, that each department also provide a “declaration page” for that insurance.

Uvalle noted some have either no insurance or too little.

One VFD officer asked, if they are working on a person’s ranch, and that landowner volunteers to use his own bulldozer to clear something, is he also covered by the VFD’s insurance? The answer was “generally no” from Uvalle.

Chiefs asked, if they respond in another county under a “mutual aid agreement,” are the Kerr firefighters covered under that county’s insurance? Yes, they are. A Mountain Home officer said they go to Gillespie County to aid their VFD.

Kelly said if each VFD also sends information to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Department, they should continue to do so and include phone numbers and available equipment, in addition to names.

Protocols

Kerr County Commissioner Don Harris then talked to attendees about “rumors” he’s heard about the VFDs and their firefighters’ actions.

Harris said those included fire vehicles used for personal use; carrying passengers in fire vehicles including children, three vehicles reported parked at “a local watering hole” (proved by a citizen’s emailed photo), people reported living in a volunteer fire station including a parent or families with a baby, recreational vehicles parked at VFD stations and hooked up to their utilities, and an incident of setting someone in a “fire suit” on fire for the fun of it.

Harris asked for a show of hands on the number of VFDs that have a list of “protocols,” a list of do’s and don’ts, saying this is needed but voluntary. Few hands were raised.

One VFD officer asked why they need a coordinated protocol list, not 10 individual lists. Kelly replied, think of a problem and tell him if someone’s not going to also sue the county. “It helps define what’s acceptable in their communities and what’s not,” he said.

Commissioner Jonathan Letz said if an RV is hooked up at a station, and that VFD requests reimbursement for utilities, that RV resident is using their utilities; and that’s illegal. Kelly added the county has criminal liability if that cost is paid by the county.

Harris asked each VFD to make a protocol list for a policy and present it to the fire chiefs’ meeting in September.

One VFD officer asked how to change or handle community people being in their stations, for example, for fundraisers. Kelly said that’s what general liability insurance is for; and, in addition, if a VFD has an “auxiliary group” that helps raise funds, they should send that list to Grinstead, too.

“We are trying to make this team stronger and better. And the commissioners’ message to the VFD teams and supporters is, we appreciate you and thank you. We’re not complaining. Let’s be smart. We have a couple representatives from Emergency Services Districts (taxing entities) here, too. You all are vitally important to us.”

Reimbursements, mileage

“Audience participation” was used to list what’s reimbursable. That list included equipment, training, gas and oil, phone, station radio, insurance, and food and water needed at fires.

One asked about determining “mileage” including trips to get parts for fire equipment. Harris said county funds should pay for “bigger ticket items” but not mileage; and “yes” for vehicle repairs, electricity, phone and insurance.

When one department officer asked about fuel and mileage for firefighters to attend training in College Station, Kelly said they are trying to get to “uniformity” among Kerr’s VFDs.

Budget process

Commissioner Tom Moser said in the budget process, they don’t get budget requests from all the VFDs and they need to.

Grinstead said VFDs need to submit department requests by April or May as the process begins in early summer.

“Tell us if insurance costs go up or some other general or uniform expense,” Letz said; and Harley Belew asked them to determine “categories” of expenses and reimbursements at their next Kerr Area Rural Fire Association meeting.

One VFD officer asked if the county could look into combining vehicle insurance for all under one policy.

Training, dispatch, HIPPA

Hierholzer said some training is required for all VFD volunteers, and some required by positions in each department. National Incident Management Systems online classes are part of that.

He said those affect some county grants, if and when grant audits happen.

Hierholzer reminded them about a Radio Inter-operability Plan, saying they have a “memorandum of understanding” with the state that needs local signatures; and that he’d asked them to count their radios using certain channels. Thomas will be asking commissioners for approval of the MOU on Aug. 26.

Under Dispatch, Hierholzer said all EMS response is dispatched by Kerrville Police Department, including all trained/licensed medical First Responders. He said VFDs are not sent to trauma or medical calls.

For general purposes, he said, if there’s a major wreck on a county road with injuries, the Sheriff’s Office dispatches a VFD. Some departments don’t have extrication equipment or aren’t medically trained, he said.

They discussed “notifying” a VFD versus “dispatching” one. One asked of it’s possible to put a VFD “on stand-by.” Hierhozler reminded them VFD members can be (and some are) trained as licensed First Responders; and more could take the training.

KFD Chief Smith answered what happens if a commissioner has a heart attack while at Crider’s Dance Hall. He said a 9-1-1 call is followed by notification to EMS and the nearest First Responder.