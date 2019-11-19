Murder suspect in custody - hccommunityjournal.com: Home

Murder suspect in custody

Posted: Tuesday, November 19, 2019 3:23 pm

Kerrville Police Department Chief David Knight has confirmed murder suspect Fernando Rolon, Jr. is now in custody after a more than 15-hour standoff.

Rolon is suspected of shooting and killing a local woman in the parking lot of Walmart at 10:20 p.m. Monday night.

After fleeing the scene, Rolon gained entry to the Rio 10 Cinemas movie theater, where he has been holed up until moments ago.

Knight said details with be forthcoming and will be reported when available.

