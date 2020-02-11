Tivy student receives Air Force Junior ROTC Flight Academy scholarship - hccommunityjournal.com: Home

Tivy student receives Air Force Junior ROTC Flight Academy scholarship

Posted: Tuesday, February 11, 2020 12:00 am

Cadet Lee McDonald, an 11th grade Air Force Junior ROTC cadet at Tivy High School, has received a scholarship to attend an accredited aviation university to participate in a private pilot license training program in the summer of 2020.

His training university will be identified shortly.

Cadet McDonald is one of only 200 Air Force Junior ROTC cadets around the world to receive the scholarship from Headquarters Air Force Junior ROTC, Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Ala. More than 2,575 cadets applied for one of the 200 scholarships.

There are more than 125,000 high school students enrolled in Air Force Junior ROTC at almost 900 high schools in the U.S and overseas.

The scholarship covers transportation, room and board, academics and flight hours required to potentially earn a private pilot license. The scholarship is valued at approximately $22,500.

The Flight Academy Scholarship Program is Air Force-level initiative in collaboration with the commercial aviation industry to address the national civilian and military pilot shortage.

Those who participate in the program do not incur a military commitment to the Air Force or other branch of service, nor does completing the program guarantee acceptance into one of the military’s commissioning programs.

The mission of Air Force Junior ROTC is to “develop citizens of character dedicated to serving their nation and community,” while instilling values of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility and sense of accomplishment.

When looking to fill tomorrow’s career needs with the best candidates, AFJROTC is meeting those national needs.

